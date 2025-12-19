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Financial knowledge secures the future - NIB to Police Ladies

By Michael Agyapong Agyapa
General News Financial knowledge secures the future - NIB to Police Ladies
FRI, 19 DEC 2025

The National Investment Bank PLC (NIB) has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting financial literacy and inclusion among members of the Ghana Police Ladies Association(POLAS) following the launch of the association’s Greater Accra Regional Chapters.

Addressing participants at an event on behalf of the bank, Madam Esther Agyemang Prempeh, Head of Corporate Banking at NIB, stressed that empowerment must include financial awareness and access to banking services.

“When talking about financial literacy, we are talking about practical, everyday things,” the bank noted. “How we manage our income, plan for school fees, prepare for emergencies and retire with dignity," she urged.

NIB explained that small financial decisions made today can have a major impact in the future, especially for women in service.

The bank also highlighted the importance of financial inclusion, describing it as ensuring access to safe and affordable financial services for all, regardless of rank or income level.

“Financial inclusion simply means making sure everyone has access to simple, safe and affordable financial services,” she added

As part of its support for women, NIB disclosed that it has established a dedicated Women’s Banking Department across all its branches.

“We have a Women’s Banking Desk in all our branches to provide tailored solutions, advisory services and convenient access to financing for women-led initiatives and associations such as POLAS,” NIB stated.

The bank expressed readiness to partner with the Police Ladies Association to deliver financial education and banking solutions that support long-term goals.

“We look forward to partnering with the Police Ladies Association to promote financial literacy and inclusion,” Madam Esther Agyemang Prempeh concluded.

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Michael Agyapong Agyapa
Michael Agyapong Agyapa

News ContributorPage: michael-agyapong-agyapa

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