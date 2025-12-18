China Is Not Learning African Languages to Compete: Rethinking Ghana’s Educational Priorities

A recent report by G24 TV announced that the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has introduced a Chinese language curriculum for basic, junior high, and senior high schools in Ghana. Launched during the 10th anniversary of the Confucius Institute at the University of Cape Coast and the 2025 Chinese Ambassador’s Awards ceremony, the initiative has been described as a landmark moment in Ghana’s educational development and international engagement.

According to NaCCA, the new curriculum is intended to equip Ghanaian learners with skills to compete in the global economy by easing communication barriers in trade, diplomacy, and technology exchange between Ghana and China. While the intention is understandable, the policy choice deserves deeper scrutiny.

The key question is not whether learning Chinese has value. It does. The real question is whether language acquisition addresses Ghana’s core competitiveness challenge.

China is not learning African languages to compete internationally. Neither are other globally competitive economies such as Germany, Japan, or South Korea. These countries succeed because their education systems are aligned with production, innovation, and industrial capability, not because they adapt linguistically to their trading partners.

Ghana’s fundamental constraint is not communication; it is productive capacity.

For decades, Ghana has operated an English-based education system, yet the structure of the economy remains largely unchanged: raw materials are exported, finished goods are imported. This experience alone suggests that language fluency, by itself, does not generate industrial transformation. What matters is what students are trained to design, manufacture, and improve.

Introducing Mandarin into the national curriculum may support diplomatic engagement and individual career opportunities. However, it will not automatically create engineers, industrial technicians, agro-processors, or manufacturing entrepreneurs. Without these capabilities, improved communication risks facilitating existing trade patterns rather than transforming them.

What Should Ghana’s Educational Curriculum Prioritize?

If the objective is genuine global competitiveness, Ghana’s curriculum must be anchored in capability development rather than symbolic international alignment.

First, greater emphasis must be placed on science, engineering, and applied technology. Students should acquire practical understanding of production systems, materials processing, energy technologies, digital infrastructure, and industrial problem-solving. Competitive economies teach how value is created, not merely how it is exchanged.

Second, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) must be repositioned as a central pillar of national development. Skilled technicians form the backbone of industrial economies, yet TVET remains undervalued in Ghana. Elevating its status and quality is essential.

Third, the curriculum should promote local problem-solving with global relevance. Education must equip students to address Ghana’s challenges in housing, sanitation, agriculture, logistics, and climate resilience using internationally competitive standards.

Fourth, entrepreneurship education should shift from an emphasis on trading toward production-oriented enterprise. Students need exposure to product development, manufacturing economics, value-chain integration, and cooperative business models that create jobs and retain value locally.

Fifth, Ghana should strengthen African languages and cultural confidence, particularly at the foundational levels of education. Research consistently shows that strong grounding in mother-tongue instruction enhances cognitive development and learning outcomes. Global competitiveness is built on cultural confidence, not cultural substitution.

Finally, curriculum reform must address mindset and civic responsibility. China’s educational success is rooted in discipline, long-term planning, collective responsibility, and respect for public systems. These values cannot be imported through language instruction; they must be cultivated deliberately.

A Strategic Reflection

Before expanding foreign language instruction nationwide, Ghana must reflect carefully. Are we preparing students to become producers or intermediaries? Are we building productive capacity or merely improving communication within existing unequal trade structures?

Learning Chinese may offer individual advantages. But national development depends on systems, institutions, and productive competence.

China is not learning African languages to compete. Ghana would do well to learn from this reality—not linguistically, but strategically.

Unless Ghana’s education system is aligned with industrialization, value addition, and sovereign development goals, curriculum reforms will remain well-intentioned gestures rather than engines of transformation.

By Dr. Isaac Yaw Asiedu