Ghana deploys military engineers to help Jamaica recover from hurricane devastation

The Government of Ghana has deployed a contingent of the Ghana Armed Forces Engineering Regiment to Jamaica to support recovery efforts following the destructive passage of Hurricane Melissa in October.

A total of 54 soldiers from the 14 Engineering Regiment have been sent to assist Jamaican authorities and international partners with critical reconstruction works, including the repair of shelters, roads and essential public infrastructure badly damaged by the storm.

The deployment ceremony took place in Accra and underscored Ghana’s commitment to regional cooperation, humanitarian assistance and solidarity with sister nations in times of crisis. The mission was executed in partnership with the United States government, which provided a C 17 military cargo aircraft to transport the personnel and their equipment to Kingston.

The event was witnessed by President John Dramani Mahama, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, United States Chargé d’Affaires Rolf Olson, Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations Stan Dogbe, Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General William Agyapong, as well as family members of the deployed soldiers.

Explaining the rationale for the mission, President Mahama said the deployment symbolised Ghana’s deep sense of solidarity with the people of Jamaica, rooted in shared history, values and the enduring bonds of the African Caribbean family.

He said the support package goes beyond technical assistance and includes food aid such as locally produced Ghanaian rice, blankets, mattresses, plastic buckets, medicines and other essential relief items. He added that the government is also dispatching tents by sea to provide temporary shelter for affected communities.

According to the President, Ghana has consistently championed international solidarity and humanitarian responsibility, stressing that the country will continue to stand with nations in distress.

President Mahama expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump and the people of the United States for making the mission possible through the provision of airlift support. He also praised the Ghana Armed Forces for their professionalism, discipline and readiness to serve wherever duty demands, describing the assignment as a mission of compassion and service to humanity.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa commended the President for what he described as a decisive shift in Ghana’s foreign policy posture, from one of constant receipt to one of meaningful contribution. He disclosed that Ghana has so far undertaken five humanitarian missions in support of other nations.

Speaking on behalf of the United States, Chargé d’Affaires Rolf Olson said his country responded swiftly to Ghana’s request because of shared values centered on service and humanitarian support. He noted that the long standing partnership between Ghana and the United States continues to advance peace, security and prosperity across Africa and beyond.

He said the operation reflects the strength of collaboration between the two countries, highlighting rapid response, technical expertise and a shared commitment to assisting those in need.