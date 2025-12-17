Martin Amidu Appears to Believe the Bawku Conflict to Be All about Him

His longstanding love-hate relationship with President John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama - for whose forensically foolproof incriminating evidence he had specially and specifically flown to London, UK, to procure from Britain’s Crown Court for Serious Fraud Offenses Division, at the expense of Ghanaian taxpayers, but flatly and deliberately refused to use in prosecuting his “geo-ethnic” clansman, as the Akufo-Addo-appointed Independent Special Prosecutor (ISP) - well appears to have gotten into the way of the moral and the intellectual capacity of Mr. Martin ABK Amidu to, finally, come to the temporally sobering and inevitable terms with the fact of the possibility of the definitive resolution of the age-old lethal and internecine hostilities that have been raging between the Mamprusi and the Kusasi communities in the Bawku Municipality, of the Upper-East Region, ever since any mature adult Ghanaian citizen can remember.

Which is why in the latest edition of his seemingly interminable series of tirades, Ghana’s longest-serving former Deputy Attorney-General and Deputy Minister of Justice adamantly persists in describing the Bawku Chieftaincy Crisis as “an intractable ethnic-identity conflict,” although it is incontrovertibly clear that the globally recognized most venerable, influential and powerful legitimately invested Ghanaian Monarch, to wit, His Royal Majesty, The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei-Tutu, II, is well on his way and on the fortuitous verge of bringing the unspeakably primitive and bloody Bawku Chieftaincy Feud to a salutary and a definitive conclusion (See “The Bawku Chieftaincy Conflict Needs To Be Resolved Within The Framework Of The 1992 Constitution” Modernghana.com 12/15/25).

There is clearly and predictably a vainglorious and decidedly futile attempt by the man who epically failed to bring the politically motivated scapegoats, luridly gussied up as the criminal suspects in the grisly decapitation of Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani, II, and an estimated 40 courtiers of his Gbeewa Palace in 2002 to justice to put the blame where the latter clearly does not belong. As usual, a morbidly and a pathologically petulant Martin Amidu desperately attempts to gratuitously blame the Yendi/Dagbon Chieftaincy Massacre and Carnage on both former President John “The Gentle Giant” (Kofi Diawuo) Agyekum-Kufuor and the latter’s extant right-hand man in the Office of the Attorney-General and the Minister of Justice, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on grounds that both then President Agyekum-Kufuor and Nana Akufo-Addo had invidiously played a partisan role in the age-old feud between the Andani and the Abudu gates, as the two main royal clans involved in the Dagbon chieftaincy to-do are commonly known.

It is also crystal clear that the historiographically challenged critic fully recognizes the irredeemable shallowness and the hollowness of his indictment, thus his rather confused and logically tangled attempt to grudgingly credit Nana Akufo-Addo with having definitively resolved the Yandi/Dagbon Chieftaincy Crisis, while at the same time caustically and cynically faulting the Mahama 2.0 regime for unwisely setting itself up for certain failure, on the patently speculative grounds that the West-Gonja native, from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region, has egregiously erred in not strictly adhering to the chieftaincy-crisis resolution tenets and dictates enshrined into the erstwhile Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC)-fabricated Ghana’s 1992 Republican Constitution.

The problem and the irony of the preceding Amidu argument inheres in the critic’s logically warped and deafeningly untenable attempt to explain to his audience precisely why his self-preening key role in both the crafting of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution and the subsectional statutory provisions pertaining to the effective resolution of chieftaincy disputes and conflicts in the country, at large, but the Bawku Chieftaincy Crisis in particular, do not seem to have been either practically conducive or relevant to the effective resolution of chieftaincy crises all over the country.

His pet peeve or iron-clad resentment clearly appears to be the fact that his self-estimated significant role as “a conflict-resolution professional” had not be duly recognized by the Mahama Jubilee House, very likely in the form or the shape of being officially issued an invitation to actively participate in The Asantehene-Mediated Resolution of the Bawku Chieftaincy Crisis of which, by the sourgrape critic’s own admission, Martin Amidu has absolutely no legitimate or statutorily inalienable right to be party to, in view of the fact that the former Atta-Mills-appointed Minister for the Interior and, subsequently, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice does not ethnically belong to either of the two major players or parties to the Bawku Conflict, namely, the Mamprusis and the Kusasis, except the purely accidental or the incidental fact of the clinically self-befuddled critic’s having been born and raised within the territorial boundaries of the Bawku Municipality.

Which is also highly likely why this “Complete Stranger and Total Outsider” petulantly and impetuously and desperately, as well, attempts to corral or incorporate other neighboring ethnic minority groups into the purview of the fiercely contested geographical and the geopolitical canvas of this impasse, such as the Binduri, the Garu and the Tempani. In other words, his afore-referenced most recent “Pretend Essay” or “Wannabe Essay” on the resolution of the Bawku Crisis has absolutely no relevance, whatsoever, to the topic and the subject-matter that it purports to address, except to amateurishly and shamelessly advertise the already well-known fact that this morbidly self-absorbed and narcissistic Frafra native obstreperously thrives on fanning the flames of what Martin Amidu swears and claims to be the “Intractable Ethnic-Identity Conflict” of Bawku.

These are, sorry to say, the desperate words of a dying man, both physically and spiritually, in the sense that the Atta-Mills-fired former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice envisages the definitive resolution of the Bawku Conflict to also effectively and decidedly signal the death-knell of his dubious career and professional enterprise of keeping the flames of the Bawku Conflict eternally burning as a surefire means of maintaining his sociopolitical relevance, in an increasingly cosmopolitan and civilized and socioculturally enlightened Bawku and, by logical extension, Ghanaian society at large.