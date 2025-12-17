Our SHS Graduates Need More Than Exams — They Need Mentorship

In recent weeks, I have met several young people who recently completed Senior High School and are eager to continue their education at universities, colleges of education, or nursing training schools. What surprised me, however, was how unprepared many of them seemed for the next stage of their lives.

Most of these students had little idea about what they wanted to study or how to even begin the application process. Some did not know which programs suited their interests or strengths. Others were unaware of how to access basic information about universities or colleges, even though almost all of them owned smartphones. With just a few clicks, they could visit school websites, learn about available courses, admission requirements, and application deadlines. Yet, many spend hours on social media and entertainment rather than using their devices for something that could shape their future.

It is not just about academic choices. Many of these young graduates lack confidence in handling simple life tasks. Some are afraid to walk into a bank to open an account or approach a security officer to ask for directions. They are uncertain, anxious, and often dependent on others for guidance on things they could easily manage on their own.

This raises important questions: Where is the problem coming from? Is it the fault of our schools, or are the students simply not serious about their future? The answer, I believe, lies somewhere in between.

Our SHS curriculum focuses heavily on academic content and examination preparation, but it often neglects essential life skills, self-confidence, decision-making, career guidance, and digital literacy for productive use. Many students graduate without a clear sense of purpose or direction. They can recite facts and formulas, but struggle to navigate real-world situations.

It is time we made mentorship a core part of senior high school education in Ghana. Final-year students, especially, need structured guidance to help them discover their interests, set realistic goals, and prepare for life beyond school. Teachers, counselors, and community mentors can play a vital role in bridging this gap. Schools could organize periodic mentorship programs where professionals share experiences about different career paths, university life, financial independence, and personal growth.

Parents also have a responsibility. Instead of assuming children will figure things out on their own, we must guide them early, help them explore their strengths, talk to them about different professions, and encourage curiosity. Confidence is not taught in a single class; it is nurtured through exposure, practice, and encouragement.

Technology, too, should be part of the solution. If these young people already have smartphones, we can teach them to use those tools wisely: to research schools, build digital skills, and connect with educational opportunities instead of wasting time on meaningless content.

Our future depends on how well we prepare our young people for the real world, not just for exams. The next generation must learn not only how to pass tests but also how to make choices, communicate, and lead.

If we invest in mentorship today, we will produce confident, informed, and purposeful young adults tomorrow. Ghana does not lack smart students; it lacks guided ones. And with the right support, they can rise beyond fear and confusion to become the leaders we hope for.