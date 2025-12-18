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Anti-land guard operations drive sharp decline in violence across Greater Accra

  Thu, 18 Dec 2025
Social News Anti-land guard operations drive sharp decline in violence across Greater Accra
THU, 18 DEC 2025

Sustained and intelligence-driven operations by the Ghana Police Service’s Anti Land Guard Unit have led to a significant reduction in landguard related violence in several communities across the Greater Accra Region, restoring calm to areas once plagued by intimidation and conflict.

Localities such as Asalaja, Oyarifa, Ablekuma, Baatsona and adjoining communities, previously regarded as hotspots for violent land disputes, have in recent months recorded a marked drop in landguard activity. Residents and local stakeholders say the turnaround is the result of consistent enforcement and strategic policing by the specialised unit.

The progress has been linked to the leadership of Superintendent Nafiu Shittu, under whose command the Unit has intensified patrols, responded swiftly to distress calls and carried out coordinated operations aimed at disrupting organised landguard networks.

Security analysts say the Unit’s methodical approach, which blends intelligence gathering with visible policing, has helped deter violence, dismantle criminal structures and rebuild public confidence in law enforcement.

Operating within a highly sensitive environment marked by competing land claims, protracted disputes and entrenched customary interests, the Anti Land Guard Unit has nonetheless maintained a reputation for professionalism and restraint. Observers note that officers have consistently prioritised public safety while navigating the legal and cultural complexities surrounding land ownership.

Experts point out that effective policing is often best measured by what does not happen. In many of the affected communities, the absence of violent confrontations and the return of normal daily life are being cited as the clearest indicators of success.

Residents now report reduced tension, fewer disruptions and a safer atmosphere for commerce, housing development and everyday activities.

Superintendent Shittu and his officers have been described as quietly efficient, achieving tangible results without public spectacle. Their work highlights the value of sustained enforcement, institutional consistency and inter agency cooperation in tackling land related security challenges.

As national conversations continue on land governance and security sector reform, calls are growing for greater recognition and logistical support for officers whose behind the scenes efforts safeguard lives and property.

Though their work rarely makes headlines, its impact is clearly visible on the ground. For many communities in Greater Accra, the Anti Land Guard Unit remains an unsung force in the fight for peace, order and stability.

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