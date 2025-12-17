When a Party Cannot Govern Itself: NPP’s Internal Strife and the “Slaves and Royals” Politics

Ghana’s democracy is strengthened when political parties compete on ideas, performance, and credible alternatives. But democracy is weakened when parties replace policy debate with internal warfare, personal attacks, and language that undermines human dignity. In recent months, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has displayed an internal struggle that is increasingly spilling into public space—one marked by widening divisions and rhetoric that has alarmed many Ghanaians.

When a party seeking to return to power is seen battling itself with such intensity—while some voices within its political orbit invoke notions of “outsiders,” “slaves,” or political “royalty”—the public is right to pause. These are not harmless words. They are signals. And in politics, signals matter.

From competition to breakdown of discipline

Internal contest is not a crime. Every serious party argues about direction, leadership, and strategy—especially after an electoral defeat or a period out of power. However, internal contest becomes a national concern when it begins to resemble a breakdown of discipline and moral restraint.

Ghanaians expect parties that aspire to govern to model unity, maturity, and self-control. A party cannot credibly promise national stability while exhibiting internal instability. If internal disagreements are so toxic that members are publicly insulted or reduced to inferior status, then the party’s claim to national leadership becomes questionable—not because competition exists, but because the values guiding that competition appear compromised.

Why identity-based rhetoric is dangerous for Ghana

Language that carries the weight of historical hierarchy—especially terms like “slave” or suggestions of political entitlement—has no place in a modern democratic culture. Ghana’s leadership should be earned through competence, character, and national service, not by bloodlines, factional ancestry, or perceived ownership of a party tradition.

Such rhetoric is harmful for four key reasons:

It normalizes dehumanization. Once a political tradition tolerates language that assigns people inferior status, it weakens the moral foundation needed for governance. It fuels factional and ethnic suspicion. When politics turns into identity ranking, policy becomes secondary and mistrust becomes permanent. It undermines national cohesion. A party that cannot respect its own members struggles to convincingly unite the broader citizenry. It damages democratic credibility. Leadership requires restraint and respect. The public sees contempt, and it concludes that power may be abused if regained.

This is why many Ghanaians view the current developments not as ordinary political noise but as a deeper warning about readiness and character.

Ghana’s challenges demand mature leadership—not ego battles

Ghana is facing real pressures: rising living costs, job insecurity, youth frustration, institutional distrust, and persistent concerns about corruption and accountability. These challenges require political leadership that is emotionally disciplined, ethically grounded, and focused on solutions.

But when political energy is consumed by internal disputes and personality clashes, it becomes difficult to convince the public that national priorities will come first. A party that appears preoccupied with internal superiority contests sends the impression that it is still fighting yesterday’s battles rather than preparing for tomorrow’s responsibilities.

What the NPP must do before seeking power again

If the NPP intends to return as a credible alternative, it must treat this moment as a turning point, not a temporary storm to be managed with press statements.

First, the party must adopt and enforce a strict internal code against demeaning and dehumanizing language—without selective enforcement. Unity cannot be built on insult.

Second, reconciliation must happen early, not after internal primaries have deepened resentment. Party healing cannot be postponed until the damage is irreversible.

Third, leadership must be redefined around statesmanship. Those seeking to lead must demonstrate discipline and respect, and supporters must be guided away from tribalized narratives.

Finally, the party must shift the national conversation back to policy competence. Without a disciplined message and credible reform agenda, the party will struggle to regain public trust—no matter how weak its opponents may appear.

A word to all political traditions in Ghana

This is not a celebration of any party’s crisis. Ghana needs strong political parties, strong opposition, and strong accountability. But strength is not measured by slogans or crowd size. It is measured by the ability to manage conflict with dignity, to compete without dehumanizing opponents, and to prioritize Ghana above faction.

If the NPP truly wants to be taken seriously again, it must pause, reflect, and repair. A party that seeks to govern Ghana must first prove that it can govern itself—with discipline, dignity, and unity.

Ghana deserves a politics of competence and national purpose—not one shaped by factional contempt and “slaves and royals” rhetoric.