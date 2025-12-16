The Forthcoming Busunu Youth Homecoming: A Powerful Initiative For Inspiration

The town of Busunu is abuzz with excitement and celebration as she prepares to host the first-ever homecoming of her natives on 26th and 27th of December 2025. The trailblazing and forward- thinking gathering aims to unite all individuals connected to Busunu—whether through paternal or maternal ties, residency, or simply a passion for the town's development. It is an opportunity not only to reconnect with one's roots but also to honor our shared cultural heritage.

The youth of Busunu deserve commendation for spearheading this initiative. It adds to their impressive track record of efforts aimed at fostering progress in Busunu and the broader Busunu Traditional Area. While I may not have the spiritual insight, I can envision the ancestors of Busunu looking down with relief and pride in their graves at this undertaking. Remarkably, as the youth of Busunu have always demonstrated their spirit of unity in all endeavors, the youth of Busunu stand out as the only youth organization in Gonjaland that has effectively harnessed land royalties for community improvement. Their construction of the Busunu Community Centre—entirely funded by these royalties from the Busunu Traditional Council—represents a significant accomplishment. We must greatly commend the late Busunuwura Nungbaso, his council of elders, and all the leaders of the 12 clans of Busunu who lived at that time and supported the youth's vision and agreed to allocate part of the land royalties for this project.I firmly believe that, in other jurisdictions within Gonja, chiefs would not have ceded a portion of the royalties to the youth for such a project.

The upcoming Busunu Youth Homecoming is generating immense interest and enthusiasm among both the youth and the elders of the community. This event will feature a diverse array of activities, including sports and games, a food bazaar, a float parade, and vibrant cultural performances with traditional music and dance. It presents a unique opportunity for the youth to engage with their elders, learn about the rich history and traditions of Busunu, and explore potential investment opportunities.

The Busunu Youth Homecoming is not just a call for celebration - it is a call to action. It invites the youth to take an active role in shaping the future of their community by contributing their skills, knowledge, and resources to Busunu's development. As the town prepares to welcome its citizens, a sense of hope and optimism fills the air. This festival is expected to have a lasting impact on the community, fostering unity, cultural pride, and economic growth.

The event organizers are working tirelessly to ensure its success, and their dedication is evident in the significant interest it has generated, with many people already confirming their attendance. Aside those connected to Busunu, those far and near who have demonstrated immense interest in gracing the occasion, well known politician like the Member of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency, Lawyer Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, the Member of Parliament for the Bole- Bamboi constituency, Hon. Yussif Sulemana, The Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited, Mr. Adam Mutawakilu, the Municipal Chief Executive of the West Gonja Municipal Assembly, Mr. Yakubu Castro, the former Savannah regional minister, Mr. Saeed Muaz Jibril and former West Gonja Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Karim Musah Kusubari have all confirmed to grace the event. The Busunu Homecoming is an initiative worthy of celebration, showcasing the strength of community spirit and cultural heritage. It exemplifies what can be achieved when people come together to promote unity and development.

As the countdown to the event begins, the people of Busunu eagerly await the return of their children. The stage is set for a memorable occasion that will inspire, educate, and entertain. The Busunu Homecoming is an event not to be missed. Mark your calendars and join the celebration.

Iddi Adam Osman

Great-grandson of Busunuwura Amankwah Kokor Gbeadese II.

Grandson of Bidimanwura Amankwah Abubakari.

Son of Abubakari Samata( Princess of Jonokpowupe).

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