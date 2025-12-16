ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Former adviser to stand against Djibouti's strongman leader

By AFP
Africa President Ismail Omar Guelleh has held power in Djibouti since 1999. By Amanuel Sileshi (AFP/File)
TUE, 16 DEC 2025
President Ismail Omar Guelleh has held power in Djibouti since 1999. By Amanuel Sileshi (AFP/File)

A former adviser to Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh said Tuesday he will run against him in April elections, denouncing "democratic backsliding" in the small but highly strategic Horn of Africa nation.

Djibouti has been ruled with an iron fist since 1999 by 77-year-old Guelleh, known as "IOG", with the removal of a constitutional age limit last month allowing him to run again for a sixth term.

But Alexis Mohamed, a longtime adviser and spokesman for the president internationally, said his then-boss had gone too far and resigned in September, accusing Guelleh Tuesday of creating a "presidency for life".

"I hereby officially announce my candidacy for the presidency of the Republic of Djibouti," Mohamed said in a statement sent to AFP, adding he intended to "conduct this campaign in Djibouti in peace, security and respect for republican rules, if the indispensable guarantees for a free and fair vote are indeed in place."

Mohamed, who is currently abroad, called for the safety of all candidates to be guaranteed.

Guelleh was re-elected with more than 97 percent of the vote in the last presidential election in April 2021 in a poll boycotted by the opposition.

He has turned the tiny, arid former French colony of around one million people into a reliable international military and maritime hub for both the United States and China.

It is also home to French and Japanese military bases.

But Djibouti is regularly singled out by human rights organisations for its repression of dissenting voices, ranking 168th out of 180 in the 2025 press freedom index published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Mohamed served for 10 years as an adviser to the president, defending the government's positions, but has now criticised the government's "patronage-based management of the state".

Djibouti faces Yemen across the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which provides access to the Red Sea from the Gulf of Aden and through which a large portion of global trade between Asia and the West passes.

AFP
AFP

Top news and features from AFP's reporters around the world. Page: afp

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

16 hours ago

A/R: Kumasi tomato traders push for revival of local tomato industry A/R: Kumasi tomato traders push for revival of local tomato industry 

16 hours ago

Dont let free primary health care go waste — Mahama urges Ghanaians Don't let free primary health care go waste — Mahama urges Ghanaians

16 hours ago

We are still engaging the investor to revive Komenda Sugar Factory — Mahama We are still engaging the investor to revive Komenda Sugar Factory — Mahama

16 hours ago

We will defeat Croatia — Mahama predicts We will defeat Croatia — Mahama predicts

17 hours ago

Rescue workers search through the rubble three days after earthquakes struck Catia La Mar, Venezuela, Saturday, June 27, 2026. - Fernando Vergara, AP Nearly 6.8 mn people may be affected by Venezuela quakes, UN says

17 hours ago

The late Jacinta Kubi Appiah Notre Dame Girls’ SHS student dies after writing last WASSCE paper

22 hours ago

Professor Samuel Erasmus Alnaa GTEC questions dismissal of Bolgatanga Technical University Vice Chancellor

22 hours ago

You cant come and abuse Ghanas resources and run away to avoid accountability – Edudzi slams Ken Ofori-Atta 'You can't come and abuse Ghana's resources and run away to avoid accountability...

22 hours ago

Yaw Opoku Mensah, spokesperson for Dr Adutwum Dr. Adutwum Campaign Aide appeals for calm as Ken Agyapong row deepens

22 hours ago

Mahama demands strict quality checks before road payments Mahama demands strict quality checks before road payments

Just in....
body-container-line