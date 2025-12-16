NADeF hands-over 24-unit hostel to Ntotroso Nurses and Midwifery Training School

The Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation (NADeF) has inaugurated a three-storey, 24-unit hostel facility for the Ntotroso Nurses and Midwifery Training School, marking a major milestone in efforts to improve healthcare training infrastructure in the Ahafo Region.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Executive Secretary of NADeF, Elizabeth Opoku-Darko, described the project as a symbol of “persistence, unity, and purposeful development,” highlighting the role of community leadership and strategic partnerships in driving sustainable development.

The hostel project, which was initiated in 2015 by the Ntotrosohene through the community’s Sustainable Development Committee (SDC), was completed at a total cost of GH¢3,997,073.55.

According to Madam Opoku-Darko, the facility was completed on 20 November 2025 and is designed to significantly reduce accommodation challenges faced by students of the school.

Scope

The newly inaugurated building comprises 24 dormitories, six study rooms, and modern washroom facilities, with the capacity to accommodate 240 students, at ten students per dormitory. The facility is expected to enhance students’ safety, reduce commuting stress, and create an enabling environment for effective teaching and learning.

Over the years, NADeF has supported the school with several critical facilities, including a fully furnished multi-purpose block housing administrative offices, skills acquisition and computer laboratories, a lecture block, a dining hall, a modern kitchen, a principal’s bungalow, a female dormitory, and a 4×4 Toyota Hilux pickup vehicle to support administrative operations.

In total, NADeF has invested approximately GH¢9.95 million in the Ntotroso Nurses and Midwifery Training School at Ntotroso, underscoring the Foundation’s commitment to strengthening the training of healthcare professionals who serve communities across Ghana.

New hostel

Madam Opoku-Darko emphasized that the hostel is part of a broader, long-standing partnership between NADeF and the Ntotroso community, which led to the establishment and continuous development of the Nurses and Midwifery Training School.

“This investment allows students to focus on why they are here, to develop the skills needed to save lives, support families, and strengthen Ghana’s healthcare system,” she said.

Commendation

Madam Opoku-Darko commended the Omanhene of Ntotroso, Barimah Twereku Ampem III, the SDC, the District Assembly, and the school authorities for their dedication to ensuring the successful completion of the hostel project.

Addressing students of the school, she urged them to take good care of the facility and to uphold high standards of discipline and professionalism. “This investment has been made because you matter. Treat this hostel not just as a place to sleep, but as a space to grow, collaborate, and prepare for the noble careers ahead of you,” she said.

She concluded by reaffirming NADeF’s commitment to supporting initiatives that improve lives and promote dignity and empowerment in its partner communities, noting that “development is most meaningful when it improves lives.”

Significant contributions

The Omanhene of Ntotroso, Barimah Twereku Ampem III, who is also the President of the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, recounted the tireless efforts of his traditional council in setting up the college and commended NADeF, the District Assembly and all those who have made significant contributions towards its growth and development since its establishment.

The Omanhene further advised management, staff and students to adopt an effective maintenance culture that would ensure that the project lasts for several decades.

Hafiz Dauda, the Asutifi North District Chief Executive, commended NADeF for its continuing efforts at complementing government’s attempts to spread development across communities and pledged his assembly’s commitment at collaborating with NADeF and all other development partners to improve the lives of the people.

Augustina Naa Shorme Noi Ayivor, the Principal of the college, in her welcome remarks, also paid glowing tribute to NADeF for the numerous infrastructural projects it has provided to the institution since its establishment.