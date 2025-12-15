Merit, Scholarship, and the Burden of Public Suspicion: A Reflection on Captain Smart’s Academic Achievement at UPSA

The recent graduation of Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) with a Master of Arts in Peace, Security and Intelligence Management should have been a moment of collective pride. Instead, it became another episode in Ghana’s troubling culture of public suspicion, where academic success, especially by well-known personalities, is quickly reduced to allegations of purchased credentials.

Social media was awash with claims questioning not only Captain Smart’s degree but also the integrity of the recognition he received as the overall best graduating student in the thesis category at the 5th Session of UPSA’s 17th Graduation Ceremony. These claims were not supported by evidence, yet they gained traction because they fit a familiar narrative: that prominence must always be backed by privilege rather than merit.

This reflection is offered not as public defense driven by admiration, but as a reasoned account grounded in direct academic experience.

I was a member of the MA Peace, Security and Intelligence Management 2024/2025 cohort at UPSA, the same class as Captain Smart. Like many Ghanaians from modest backgrounds - my own roots trace to Bamboi, a village by every strict definition - I once unconsciously accepted the idea that public figures often “buy their way” through academic systems. That assumption dissolved, not through argument, but through exposure to reality within the lecture hall with Captain Smart.

Captain Smart was neither absent nor passive. He was intellectually present. His classroom engagement showed consistency, confidence, and familiarity with the subject matter, particularly in discussions related to security, intelligence, and governance. When lecturers posed questions, his responses were clear and grounded. When he raised questions, they reflected preparation and analytical thought. Over time, it became impossible to reconcile his academic conduct with the caricature of an unserious student.

The academic environment itself deserves emphasis. This was not a casual postgraduate program. The class included senior military officers, high-ranking public servants, and key government appointees, including the current Chief of Air Staff and officials serving under the John Mahama–led NDC administration. The lecturers were equally formidable. We were taught by scholars and practitioners such as Major General Kotia (PhD), Dr. Benjamin Agordjor (PhD) of the National Security Secretariat, Dr. Gustav of the National Cyber Security Authority, Timothy Balag’kutu (PhD), Dr. Anum, and several other uncompromising senior academicians.

These lecturers are not negotiators of grades. Their standards are known, their classrooms demanding, and their assessments unforgiving. Anyone familiar with Major General Kotia’s lectures understands that attendance, attentiveness, and intellectual readiness are not optional. Captain Smart was known in those classrooms. His name was mentioned. His presence was noticed.

I was therefore unsettled when a casual comment surfaced online claiming that Captain Smart “never attended lectures.” I engaged the author briefly and asked whether he knew me. He did not. Yet I am a student who missed only one lecture, occasioned by my father’s funeral rites in Kaleo, Upper West Region. If one could claim never to have seen me, then such a claim about Captain Smart collapses under its own weight.

Beyond the individual, this discussion touches on the integrity of UPSA as an institution. UPSA is not a place where academic work is waved through. It is an institution that insists that education must pass through the student. Postgraduate theses are subjected to rigorous supervision, and review before final submission. From credible academic sources, Captain Smart’s thesis benefited from supervision involving senior professors, with oversight that reportedly included the Vice-Chancellor himself. Such recognition is not ceremonial; it is earned through intellectual labor.

What we are witnessing, therefore, is not a failure of academia, but a failure of public discourse. This pattern is not new. When Serwaa Amihere was called to the Ghana Bar, similar accusations surfaced. Achievement was met with cynicism, not celebration. Disagreement with a public figure’s views or personality has increasingly become justification to discredit their personal milestones.

This is a form of social bullying, and it harms more than individuals. It undermines trust in our institutions, discourages academic pursuit, and poisons civic dialogue.

It must be stated plainly and responsibly: Captain Smart did not buy his degree. He earned it. He was not intellectually weak. His recognition as the best thesis student was not accidental, nor was it charitable. It was the outcome of academic merit within a system that does not bend easily.

As Ghanaians, we must ask ourselves difficult questions. Can we separate critique of public commentary from acknowledgment of personal achievement? Can we allow facts to restrain rumor? Can we choose intellectual honesty over sensationalism? We are capable of better. Our universities deserve respect. Our public discourse demands maturity. And merit, where it is found, should be acknowledged without prejudice.

Written by;

Francis Anwulibo Jebuni

MA Peace, Security and Intelligence Management – UPSA (2024/25)

0248304542

Email. [email protected]