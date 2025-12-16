Unemployed gets 48 months in prison for stealing 

The Kwadaso circuit court has sentenced an 18-year-old unemployed man to 48 months in prison for stealing at Kronum-Kwapra in the Suame Municipality.

Christopher Duah pleaded guilty to the charges of causing damage, unlawful entry and stealing, before the court presided by Mr. Jephther Appau, and was convicted on his own plea.

His accomplices, Musah Yunus, alias Taller and Sadam Hussein, pleaded not guilty to the charges of dishonestly receiving, resisting arrest, and was remanded into prison custody to reappear on December 18, this year.

Police Chief Inspector David Opoku Kwabi, prosecuting told the court that complainant Antoannet Agyeiwaa, was a business woman residing at Kronum-Kwapra, while Duah resided at Bremang.

Musah and Sadam were scrap dealers residing at Kumasi-Tafo.

He said, on October 26, 2025, at about l230 hours, the complainant returned from church and detected that thieves had broken into her room, damaged her ceiling, burglar proof of her window and stolen her electrical wires, all valued at GHC 21,000.

He explained that on November 5, complainant had the information that Duah had been arrested in connection to a similar case at the Suame police station.

The complainant who had suspected Duah also made report to the Suame police.

According to the prosecution, Duah was arrested and in his caution statement, he admitted to have stolen and sold the wires to Musah and Sadam for GHC 780 at Tafo magazine and led the police to arrest them.

Prosecution said, the accomplice resisted arrest and with the help of some friends, fled the scene.

According to the prosecution, they later surrendered themselves to the police and admitted in their caution statements that they bought the wire at GHC 280 from Duah.

After further investigations, they were charged with the offences and brought before the court.

GNA