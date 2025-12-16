Police arrest suspects in brutal robbery, murder at Asokore Mampong

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested two young men in connection with the robbery and killing of a 28-year-old woman at Asokore Mampong, near Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, identified as Silver Ngozi, was allegedly attacked, robbed, and stabbed to death during the incident. Police say the suspects, Farouk Iddris, 20, a motorbike mechanic and rider, and Salim Mohammed, 19, a motorbike mechanic and rickshaw rider, carried out the crime.

Addressing the media, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police Arthur Osei Akoto, said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects robbed the victim and that one of them stabbed her with a knife, leading to her death.

He explained that following intelligence gathered by the police, a joint team from the Regional Police Headquarters and the Anti Robbery Unit in Kumasi conducted an operation on December 12, 2025, at about 9:00 pm, leading to the arrest of the two suspects at their hideout at Aboabo in Kumasi.

A search in the room of Farouk Iddris, the police commander disclosed, led to the recovery of a machete, knives, and other offensive weapons believed to have been used in criminal activities.

According to DCOP Akoto, both suspects admitted their involvement in the robbery during interrogation. He said Salim Mohammed, who was the pillion rider on the motorbike on the day of the attack, identified a zigzag edged knife as the weapon used to stab the deceased.

The suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations and will be arraigned before court. Police have also retrieved an iPhone 11 Pro belonging to the deceased, which was stolen during the robbery and has been retained as evidence.

In a related development, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested three additional suspects believed to be behind a series of street robberies across several communities, including Asokore Mampong, KNUST, Kenyasi, Bosore, Duase, Antoa, Mayanka, Ayeduase, and surrounding areas.

The suspects have been identified as Abdul Fatawu, alias UN, aged 22, Philip Nyarko, alias Kawawa, aged 24, and Samak Hadi, alias Toronto, aged 21. A search conducted at their hideouts at Aboabo led to the retrieval of 59 iPhones, six Android phones, four tablets, and five laptops.

Police say all three suspects have admitted to the offences in their caution statements and are currently in custody assisting with investigations.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has appealed to members of the public who may have fallen victim to robberies within the affected areas to report to the command to help with ongoing investigations.

DCOP Akoto reaffirmed the police’s commitment to maintaining peace, law, and order in the region and urged the public to continue supporting the police with timely and credible information to help combat crime.