China commits $30million to renovate national theatre

Ghana National Theatre is set to undergo extensive renovation works aimed at transforming the iconic cultural edifice into a modern facility that meets contemporary production standards and delivers world-class creative experiences.

The theatre, which has served as a hub for Ghana's performing arts for more than three decades, is currently facing infrastructural and technical challenges that have affected the optimal functioning of some systems and departments. The planned refurbishment is expected to address these challenges and restore the monument to its former glory.

A delegation from the Chinese government recently met with the leadership of the National Theatre, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, directors from the ministry and architects to discuss the scope of work, following a tour of the facility for a first-hand assessment. A one-sided view of the National Theatre

The Executive Director of the National Theatre, Henry Herbert Malm, described the renovation as a critical step towards strengthening the theatre's capacity to deliver high-quality productions. He said the proposed upgrades would modernise technical facilities, improve safety standards and create a more comfortable environment for performers, staff and audiences.

“This renovation reflects our commitment to staying relevant in a rapidly evolving creative industry,” he said.

The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, expressed excitement that the long-standing plan to refurbish the theatre was finally taking shape. She commended the Chinese government for its commitment to supporting the project, noting that the agreement was reached during President John Dramani Mahama's recent five-day visit to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

She said the National Theatre had remained an indispensable platform for domestic and international cultural collaboration and learning, adding that the facelift would create opportunities for talented individuals to showcase and further develop their craft. Inside the National Theatre

“We are counting on strong collaboration with the government and people of China, and we expect that in a very short time this renovation will see the light of day,” she said.

The leader of the Chinese delegation, Mr Li Yaohong, said Ghana's rich cultural heritage and its significance in West Africa were the reasons China initially built the National Theatre and had now agreed to refurbish it. He announced that the Chinese government had committed $30 million, equivalent to ¥200 million, to support two projects—the National Theatre and an off-road market.

“Our budget is limited, so we propose that you prioritise the most urgently needed parts of the building. Our head office in Beijing will send a technical team to Ghana to review more details,” Mr Yaohong said.

Key areas identified for refurbishment include the various halls and stages, storage spaces, air-conditioning systems, safety installations such as fencing and CCTV, modern firefighting equipment, and a general facelift of the entire compound.

The National Theatre was constructed under an agreement signed on July 5, 1989. Work began on March 8, 1990, and was completed on December 16, 1992, with official commissioning on December 30, 1992.

The facility was designed to spearhead Ghana's theatre movement by providing a multi-functional venue for concerts, dance, drama, musical performances, exhibitions and special events. It currently houses three resident companies—the National Dance Company, the National Symphony Orchestra and the National Drama Company.

-GNA