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Roads Ministry Inaugurates Advisory Board to Drive Sector Reforms

  Sun, 14 Dec 2025
General News Roads Ministry Inaugurates Advisory Board to Drive Sector Reforms
SUN, 14 DEC 2025

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has inaugurated a nine-member Ministerial Advisory Board made up of senior government officials and industry experts to guide reforms in Ghana’s road sector.

The board is chaired by Mr. Governs Kwame Agbodza, Minister for Roads and Highways, with members including Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Minister of Finance; Mr. Alhassan Suhunyi, Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways; and Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, Deputy Attorney General.

Other members are Mr. Francis Komla Ganyaglo (private sector representative), Mr. Samuel Kwasi Akuaku (Ministry of Roads and Highways), Mr. Magnus Lincoln Quarshie (Ghana Institution of Engineering), Dr. Charles Afetornu (Ghana Institute of Surveyors), and Mr. Eric Tetteh-Addison (Ministry of Transport).

Addressing Sector Challenges

Speaking at the inauguration in Accra, Mr. Agbodza underscored the urgency of tackling long-standing challenges in the road sector. He revealed that the ministry is burdened with over GH¢40 billion in unpaid debts to contractors and an unsustainable project portfolio exceeding GH¢120 billion.

“Ghanaians are genuinely not happy with their road network wherever they live. We created the problem together; we have decided to work together to fix it,” he said.

The Minister criticised past practices of awarding projects without financial clearance, which led to massive cost overruns. He also stressed the need for stricter regulation of construction materials, particularly bitumen, citing the absence of national oversight.

“Anybody can bring anything and apply it to a road near you, and no wonder it fails. Even sachet water requires Ghana Standards Authority supervision. Why not bitumen?” he asked.

Mr. Agbodza called for improved supervision and accountability from contractors, consultants, and regulatory agencies, questioning why some roads certified as completed failed within six months.

He highlighted government’s ambitious infrastructure agenda, describing the Big Push programme, including the Accra–Kumasi Expressway, as one of the largest domestically financed road investments on the African continent.

Finance Ministry’s Commitment

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson reaffirmed government’s commitment to funding critical road projects under the Big Push initiative. He pledged the board’s support to ensure the Minister’s success.

“We are here to make sure that you succeed in your role as Minister responsible for roads and highways… and most importantly to ensure that the vision of the President, particularly the implementation of his Big Push programme — the Accra-Kumasi Expressway, the Dambai Bridge, and the Achia Amanfrom Bridge — becomes a reality,” he said.

Dr. Forson added that his presence on the board signals the Finance Ministry’s deep interest in ensuring value for money, strategic planning, and timely financing of road infrastructure.

GNA

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