Bawumia Pays Tribute to S. D. Dombo During Upper West Campaign Tour

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Saturday, December 13, 2025, paid an emotional visit to the family home of the late iconic politician Simon Diedong Dombo, widely known as S. D. Dombo.

Dombo, who represented Jirapa Lambussie in the first Parliament of both the First and Second Republics on the ticket of the Northern People’s Party, was a towering figure in Ghana’s political history. He played a pivotal role in shaping the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) founding tradition through the United Party, alongside stalwarts such as Dr. K. A. Busia and J. B. Danquah.

As part of his campaign tour of the Upper West Region, Dr. Bawumia visited the Dombo residence in Duori, where he was warmly received by family members and traditional leaders. Accompanied by senior NPP figures including former Interior Minister Ambrose Dery and former Upper West Regional Minister Hafiz Bin Salih, he also paid respects at Dombo’s grave.

The Chief of Duori and members of the Dombo family commended Dr. Bawumia for his consistent visits to honour their late father’s memory. They offered prayers and pledged their support for his success in the upcoming party primaries, describing his victory as assured.

The visit rekindled ties that were formally strengthened in October 2022, when the Dombo family enskinned Dr. Bawumia with the chieftaincy title “Naa Lewa”—meaning “the chief has returned.” The honour was bestowed during an official working tour of the region, with the Chief of Duori, Naa Dombo III, explaining that Bawumia was recognised for embodying qualities associated with their late father and for re-establishing bonds between the Dombo and Bawumia families.

---Graphic Online