Daddy Lumba’s maternal family and first wife missing at funeral rites

The maternal family and first wife of late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, were notably absent from his final funeral rites ongoing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi today, Saturday, December 13.

As at the time of filing this report, his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, as well as his sisters Ernestina Fosu and Georgina Gyamfi, and his uncle, Yaw Poku, had not arrived at the venue.

Their absence follows an unsuccessful attempt by the maternal family to secure a court injunction to halt the funeral proceedings.

Despite this, thousands of mourners thronged the stadium to pay their last respects to the music icon, who lay in state at Heroes Park in Kumasi. Fans from across the country arrived early in the morning to honour the legendary artiste.

The atmosphere at the venue remained heavy with emotion as family members, fellow musicians and admirers filed past, accompanied by the soft playing of Daddy Lumba’s timeless songs. The mood reflected both grief and deep appreciation for his immense contribution to Ghana’s music industry.

Widely regarded as a cultural symbol, Daddy Lumba’s music captured themes of love, struggle, hope and social realities, influencing generations of artistes and shaping the sound and identity of Ghanaian highlife.

Although he is gone, his music and legacy endure, ensuring his name remains celebrated long after his final farewell.