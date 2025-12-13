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Daddy Lumba’s maternal family and first wife missing at funeral rites

  Sat, 13 Dec 2025
Headlines Daddy Lumba’s maternal family and first wife missing at funeral rites
SAT, 13 DEC 2025 1

The maternal family and first wife of late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, were notably absent from his final funeral rites ongoing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi today, Saturday, December 13.

As at the time of filing this report, his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, as well as his sisters Ernestina Fosu and Georgina Gyamfi, and his uncle, Yaw Poku, had not arrived at the venue.

Their absence follows an unsuccessful attempt by the maternal family to secure a court injunction to halt the funeral proceedings.

Despite this, thousands of mourners thronged the stadium to pay their last respects to the music icon, who lay in state at Heroes Park in Kumasi. Fans from across the country arrived early in the morning to honour the legendary artiste.

The atmosphere at the venue remained heavy with emotion as family members, fellow musicians and admirers filed past, accompanied by the soft playing of Daddy Lumba’s timeless songs. The mood reflected both grief and deep appreciation for his immense contribution to Ghana’s music industry.

Widely regarded as a cultural symbol, Daddy Lumba’s music captured themes of love, struggle, hope and social realities, influencing generations of artistes and shaping the sound and identity of Ghanaian highlife.

Although he is gone, his music and legacy endure, ensuring his name remains celebrated long after his final farewell.

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Comments

Kweku Tsen | 12/13/2025 2:08:02 PM

Polygamy is the source of many problems of this nature. If your wife or husband is no good for you the only way out is a clean break and not engaging side-chicks and multiple partnerships. For all that Kwaku Fosu has achieved, see how disgraceful things have gone after his time on earth. O men, can we learn from this experience at the fall of Daddy Lumba? Can a word to the wise be enough? Let us continue to learn and refrain from unnecessary multiple marriages. It is only the offsprin...

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