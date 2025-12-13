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Sat, 13 Dec 2025 General News

Mahama, NDC Donate GH₵50,000 at Daddy Lumba’s Funeral

  Sat, 13 Dec 2025
Mahama, NDC Donate GH50,000 at Daddy Lumba’s Funeral

Former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have donated GH₵50,000 to the family of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba.

The gesture was made during the final funeral rites held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, December 13.

The ceremony drew thousands of fans, many arriving early to celebrate and mourn the iconic musician. The atmosphere blended grief with festivity, as admirers sang and danced to Lumba’s timeless hits. Security was visibly heightened to ensure order and safety.

Among the dignitaries present were NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene, Regional NDC Chairman Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi, and other party officials.

Highlife star Nana Acheampong also performed live, electrifying the crowd with a band set in tribute to his longtime collaborator and friend.

The burial followed a decisive ruling by the Accra High Court, which cleared the way for the funeral after Lumba’s maternal family failed to raise the GH₵2 million required to uphold an injunction blocking the release of his body.

Lawyers described the ruling as a moment of relief and unity, urging Ghanaians to come together to honor the national icon.

Widely regarded as one of Ghana’s greatest musicians, Daddy Lumba leaves behind a rich catalogue of music that continues to inspire generations. Saturday’s funeral brought closure to a protracted family dispute and gave fans and loved ones the chance to bid farewell to a cherished cultural figure.

---CitiNewsRoom

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