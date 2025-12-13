Frimpong Calls for Postponement of Daddy Lumba’s Funeral

Lawyer and historian Anokye Frimpong has urged a postponement of the funeral of legendary Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba, calling on both sides of the ongoing family dispute to resolve their differences before proceeding.

The dispute pits Lumba’s sister, Ernestina Fosu, against family head Ebusuapayin Kofi Owusu.

Speaking on Citi Eyewitness on Friday, Frimpong noted that the prolonged back-and-forth in court has dampened public interest in the funeral. He warned that if the ceremony goes ahead this weekend, attendance may be low.

“Given Daddy Lumba’s achievements and the respect he commands, he deserves far better than what is happening now,” Frimpong said, stressing that the controversies risk undermining the honor due to the late musician.

He proposed that the funeral be rescheduled to March or April 2026, allowing time for reconciliation and national participation. “If the family proceeds this weekend, there could be complications,” he cautioned, arguing that a delay would safeguard Lumba’s legacy and serve the best interests of all involved.

The funeral is currently set for Saturday, December 13, after applicants in the family dispute failed to raise the GH₵2 million ordered by the Accra High Court. The ruling stipulated that failure to pay would permit the release of the body for burial.

Lawyers for Transitions Funeral Home confirmed they are awaiting the certified court order to proceed. This follows an earlier injunction that barred the family head from organizing the funeral and prevented the funeral home from releasing the body.

Counsel for the applicants described the new directive as “practically impossible,” insisting the court had no authority to vary its initial orders without notice. They suggested signing an undertaking to pay the sum later and warned that the sudden change could mislead the public.

---CitiNewsRoom