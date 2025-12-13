Ghanaians are seeing a reverse instead of the NDC’s promised reset — Miracles Aboagye

An Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has asserted that Ghana is experiencing a decline rather than the much-touted reset promised by the National Democratic Congress government.

He argues that key governance and economic indicators under the NDC’s first year in office point to reversal rather than progress.

In a social media post on Friday, December 12, Miracles Aboagye accused the government of dismantling systems that were functioning and replacing them with what he described as ineffective alternatives.

He cited challenges in healthcare delivery following the suspension of digital medical records, disruptions in drone services, and alleged setbacks in the fight against illegal mining.

The 2024 NPP presidential campaign spokesperson also criticised salary payments to public sector workers, claiming teachers and nurses are being underpaid despite working for a full year.

He further raised concerns about rising utility tariffs and the cost of living, despite official data showing improvements in inflation and exchange rate stability.

According to him, increases in electricity and water tariffs, coupled with modest public sector wage adjustments, have worsened living conditions for workers.

Miracles Aboagye also criticised the termination of thousands of public sector appointments, which he said contradicts the NDC’s promise of a 24-hour economy.

“The first 12months of the NDC in office has been a period of Reverse rather than the Reset they promised us,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the John Dramani Mahama-led NDC administration which says it inherited a criminally mismanaged and collapsed economy touts improvement in economic indicators including inflation and the Cedi stability.