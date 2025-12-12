ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

High Court decision on Daddy Lumba funeral brings closure to family, fans – Lawyer

  Fri, 12 Dec 2025
Headlines High Court decision on Daddy Lumba funeral brings closure to family, fans – Lawyer
FRI, 12 DEC 2025

Lead Counsel for the defendants in the Daddy Lumba case, Dominic Kojo Osei, has welcomed the Accra High Court’s ruling that allows the funeral of the late music icon to proceed on Saturday, December 13.

Mr. Osei described the decision as a relief not only for the legal team but also for the musician’s family and fans, noting that weeks of legal wrangling had cast a shadow over preparations for the final rites.

He stressed that prolonged litigation would have placed an emotional burden on Lumba’s children and distracted from the unity the family needs at this time. “It is not just a relief to me, it is a relief for the fans, a relief for the family, it is for the children,” he said.

The lawyer expressed pride in the defence team’s work, insisting the ruling affirms their competence and commitment to their clients. According to him, the judgment validates their position that the funeral should not be delayed further.

Mr. Osei urged the public, particularly fans of Daddy Lumba, to attend the burial ceremony at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. He called on Ghanaians to rise above personal interests and honour the man he described as a national icon.

“All roads lead to Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Everybody who loves Daddy Lumba, everybody who can rise above self-interest and greed should be there. Tomorrow is a test for all who love Daddy Lumba,” he declared.

--CitiNewsRoom

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

More on this story

More

Top Stories

3 hours ago

President Mahama to cut sod for Phase 2 of Sentuo Oil Refinery Project President Mahama to cut sod for Phase 2 of Sentuo Oil Refinery Project

3 hours ago

EC confirms plans to conduct by-election in Anyako electoral area EC confirms plans to conduct by-election in Anyako electoral area

3 hours ago

Nima Police arrest truck driver after crash leaves many injured Nima Police arrest truck driver after crash leaves many injured

3 hours ago

Here are NPP MPs seeking action against Ken Agyapong over Afari Hospital comments Here are NPP MPs seeking action against Ken Agyapong over Afari Hospital comment...

3 hours ago

There is no financial clearance to expand school feeding programme this year— Gender Minister There is no financial clearance to expand school feeding programme this year — G...

3 hours ago

Government to sanction caterers serving substandard meals under school feeding programme — Gender Minister Government to sanction caterers serving substandard meals under school feeding p...

3 hours ago

Rawlings’s legacy extends beyond political leadership — Vice President Rawlings’s legacy extends beyond political leadership — Vice President

3 hours ago

NACOC arrests key suspect in $296m Australia-linked meth case NACOC arrests key suspect in $296m Australia-linked meth case

3 hours ago

Current anti-LGBTQ bill not robust enough to protect family values — GPCC Current anti-LGBTQ bill not robust enough to protect family values — GPCC

3 hours ago

MFWA opens applications for Africa-China relations training for West African journalists MFWA opens applications for Africa-China relations training for West African jou...

Just in....
body-container-line