High Court decision on Daddy Lumba funeral brings closure to family, fans – Lawyer

Lead Counsel for the defendants in the Daddy Lumba case, Dominic Kojo Osei, has welcomed the Accra High Court’s ruling that allows the funeral of the late music icon to proceed on Saturday, December 13.

Mr. Osei described the decision as a relief not only for the legal team but also for the musician’s family and fans, noting that weeks of legal wrangling had cast a shadow over preparations for the final rites.

He stressed that prolonged litigation would have placed an emotional burden on Lumba’s children and distracted from the unity the family needs at this time. “It is not just a relief to me, it is a relief for the fans, a relief for the family, it is for the children,” he said.

The lawyer expressed pride in the defence team’s work, insisting the ruling affirms their competence and commitment to their clients. According to him, the judgment validates their position that the funeral should not be delayed further.

Mr. Osei urged the public, particularly fans of Daddy Lumba, to attend the burial ceremony at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. He called on Ghanaians to rise above personal interests and honour the man he described as a national icon.

“All roads lead to Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Everybody who loves Daddy Lumba, everybody who can rise above self-interest and greed should be there. Tomorrow is a test for all who love Daddy Lumba,” he declared.

--CitiNewsRoom