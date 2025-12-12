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TUCEE Hosts National Counsellors’ Networking Summit; Declares First Friday of December as National Counsellors’ Summit Day

By Gabriel Nana Asirifi
General News TUCEE Hosts National Counsellors’ Networking Summit; Declares First Friday of December as National Counsellors’ Summit Day
FRI, 12 DEC 2025

More than 200 counsellors, educators, pastors, social workers, and mental health practitioners convened at the University of Ghana on Friday, December 5, 2025, for the National Counsellors’ Networking Summit, a flagship event organized by the TUCEE Institute of Counselling and Technology to enhance professional counselling practice across the country.

Held at the university’s Central Cafeteria, the summit was guided by the theme Advancing Global Innovations and Breakthroughs in Counselling Practice. The event featured expert-led presentations on digital innovation, mental health screening, emerging counselling models, and modern approaches to career development within Ghana’s counselling ecosystem.

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The Principal of the TUCEE Institute, Dr. C. Y. O. Tutu-Danquah, delivered two keynote presentations that underscored the urgency for counsellors to adopt technology-driven tools and evidence-based methods in their work.

She outlined the stages of technological integration—digitization, digitalization, and digital transformation—and provided a framework to help practitioners evaluate their current operational levels.

In her second presentation, Dr. Tutu-Danquah emphasised the critical responsibility of counsellors in supporting clients through mental health screening, mindful employability, and structured career guidance.

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She stressed the need for practitioners to help young people identify their strengths, understand workplace expectations, and make informed career choices in a rapidly evolving labour market.

A historic highlight of the event was Dr. Tutu-Danquah’s announcement of the First Friday of December as National Counsellors’ Summit Day in Ghana. She explained that the annual observance will serve as a national platform to promote innovation, professional excellence, and collaboration within the counselling profession.

Distinguished speakers at the summit included Prof. Elder Stephen Lomotey, National Committee Member of the Counselling Ministry of The Church of Pentecost, and Apostle Dr. Paul Danso, the newly appointed Director of the Counselling Ministry of the Church.

Both speakers underscored the increasing demand for counselling services across churches, schools, and communities, particularly in response to the rising mental health challenges confronting young people.

The summit also featured a health screening exercise, offering participants blood pressure checks, BMI assessments, and basic wellness counselling—demonstrating the critical linkage between physical and emotional well-being.

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Participants widely described the summit as timely, enriching, and impactful. Many praised TUCEE for establishing a national platform that strengthens professional networks, enhances capacity-building, and promotes mental health advocacy at a time when the country urgently needs well-trained counsellors.

The TUCEE Institute of Counselling and Technology reaffirmed its commitment to advancing counselling excellence nationwide through accredited training, robust professional networks, and sustained mental health education.

Gabriel Nana Asirifi
Gabriel Nana Asirifi

Investigative Journalist & News ReporterPage: gabriel-nana-asirifi

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