Kwame Danso unrest: IGP orders closure of Sene West police office after mob attack on court, station

The Bono East Regional Police Command has closed the Kwame Danso Police Station and reassigned its personnel after a violent mob attacked the District Court and the District Police Headquarters in the Sene West District on Wednesday, 10 December 2025.

The incident began around 10:30 a.m. when a group of about 100 youth besieged the District Court while proceedings were ongoing.

The mob reportedly vandalised furniture, fans and other items in the courtroom, assaulted persons present and forcibly freed two accused persons who were standing trial.

The attackers later moved to the District Police Headquarters, where they assaulted two officers on duty and damaged sections of the facility.

A reinforcement team from the Atebubu Division, supported by the Formed Police Units (FPUs), was deployed to restore calm.

The Police say all officers at the station have now been moved to other parts of the region on the instruction of the Inspector-General of Police.

In a statement dated December 11, the Command assured the public that efforts are underway to arrest all involved.

“The Command assures the public that it will pursue and track down all persons connected to this criminal act,” the release said.

It added that “perpetrators will be identified, arrested and made to face the full consequences of the law.”