The Dangers Of False Laying Of Hands:

By: Eric Paddy Boso

A Biblical, Spiritual, and Social Analysis of Modern Religious Manipulation**

Introduction

Across many Christian communities today, the practice of laying on of hands has become both a sacred ritual and a source of concern. While Scripture affirms the legitimacy of this act for blessing, healing, and commissioning, it also warns of the rise of false prophets—individuals who cloak themselves in spiritual authority for personal power, control, and exploitation. In contemporary times, countless believers—especially vulnerable women seeking spiritual solutions—move from temple to temple, church to church, “spiritual father” to “mentor,” unknowingly exposing themselves to manipulation disguised as prophecy, deliverance, or impartation.

This article examines:



the biblical origin of laying on of hands,

the biblical origin of laying on of hands, how spiritual abuse occurs under religious authority,

why many people fall prey to manipulative pastors,

the overlooked power of the believer’s direct relationship with God, and

the importance of parental authority in blessing children.

While metaphors like “destiny stealing” or “syphoning energy” reflect social and emotional realities, the Bible focuses on deception, exploitation, and misuse of spiritual authority. These are the real dangers facing many believers today.

1. The Biblical Practice of Laying On of Hands

The laying on of hands appears throughout Scripture for healing, blessing, and spiritual commissioning.

Biblical foundations

Healing: “They will lay hands on the sick, and they will recover.”

— Mark 16:18

Blessing and commission: “Then they laid their hands on them and sent them off.”

— Acts 13:3

Impartation of spiritual gifts: “Do not neglect the gift that is in you… with the laying on of hands.”

— 1 Timothy 4:14

According to Scripture, the act is symbolic—representing unity, agreement, and spiritual affirmation. It is never meant to function as a magical transfer of power controlled by a human being. Its authority is legitimate only when rooted in righteousness and obedience to God.

2. The Rise of False Pastors and Spiritual Criminals

The Bible forewarns the church of counterfeit spiritual leaders who present themselves as vessels of God but inwardly operate with ulterior motives.

Biblical warnings

“Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves.”

— Matthew 7:15

“For such people are false apostles, deceitful workers, masquerading as apostles of Christ.”

— 2 Corinthians 11:13

“Many false prophets have gone out into the world.”

— 1 John 4:1

These warnings describe individuals who:

exploit faith for profit,



manipulate worshipers emotionally, spiritually, and financially,

manipulate worshipers emotionally, spiritually, and financially, build personality cults around themselves,

use “prophecy” as psychological control,

and prey on the vulnerable people who come seeking solutions.

In many communities, temples and churches have become marketplaces—where gullible worshipers unknowingly surrender their autonomy, identity, and sense of purpose under the illusion of divine impartation.

3. Vulnerability: Why Many People Are Easily Manipulated

Many people, especially women, visit multiple churches in search of breakthroughs—marriage, healing, children, financial upliftment, or direction. In moments of fear, heartbreak, confusion, or desperation, they become emotionally exposed, making it easier for manipulative leaders to exploit them.

These individuals may:



promise supernatural shortcuts,

promise supernatural shortcuts, demand loyalty or submission,

enforce rituals such as repeated laying of hands,

insist on special offerings,



isolate people from family and reason,

isolate people from family and reason, use guilt or fear-mongering to control behavior.

While language like “stealing destinies” is metaphorical, the real harm is psychological and spiritual:

loss of confidence,



dependence on the pastor,

dependence on the pastor,

loss of personal discernment,

loss of personal discernment, emotional exhaustion,



and financial exploitation.

4. The Kingdom of God Is Within: The Misunderstood Truth

These outcomes feel like “something was taken”—identity, purpose, or spiritual grounding.

One of the most profound statements Jesus made dismantles the idea that God’s presence must be accessed only through a religious personality:

“The kingdom of God is within you.” — Luke 17:21 (KJV)

This statement means:



God’s presence is internal, not external.

God’s presence is internal, not external. Guidance from God begins in one’s spirit, not through a human mediator.

A believer does not need constant human intercession to be connected to God.

Jesus also teaches:

“My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me.”

— John 10:27

This divine voice is often quiet, gentle, and internal—described in Scripture as:

“Your ears shall hear a word behind you, saying, ‘This is the way, walk in it.’”

— Isaiah 30:21

When believers begin to trust this inner voice—grounded in Scripture and the Holy Spirit—they awaken the divine guidance that God already placed within them.

5. Parents Can Bless Their Children Without Intermediaries

Another misconception exploited by false pastors is the belief that only a “man of God” can bless or dedicate a child.

Throughout Scripture, parents are honored with the spiritual responsibility of blessing their families.

Abraham blessed Isaac.



Isaac blessed Jacob and Esau.

Isaac blessed Jacob and Esau. Jacob blessed his twelve sons.

Fathers and mothers laid hands on their children and spoke life into them.

There is no biblical requirement for pastors to officiate spiritual identity or destiny. A sincere blessing from a father and mother holds divine authority:

“The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.”

— James 5:16

A righteous parent is not spiritually inferior to any pastor.

6. Idolatry, Angel Worship, and Spiritual Counterfeits

Many false prophets accumulate power by leading people into practices the Bible forbids. These may include:

idol worship,



angel veneration,

angel veneration,

rituals disguised as Christian sacraments,

rituals disguised as Christian sacraments, or reliance on objects instead of God.

The Bible is explicit:

Against idolatry

“Do not make for yourself an image… do not bow down to them or worship them.”

— Exodus 20:4–5

Against worshiping heavenly beings

“Let no one disqualify you… insisting on worship of angels.”

— Colossians 2:18

When John attempted to bow before an angel, the angel rebuked him:

“Do not do that! Worship God!”

— Revelation 19:10

Many modern “prophets” subtly position themselves as intermediaries to angels, spirits, or supernatural forces. This is spiritually dangerous and biblically forbidden.

7. The Myth of Destiny-Stealing and the Reality Behind It

While Scripture does not teach that pastors can literally steal destinies or drain spiritual energy, many people describe their negative experiences using those metaphors. What is happening is often:

emotional trauma ,



psychological manipulation ,

, dependency ,



fear conditioning ,

,

loss of personal direction ,

, broken self-worth ,



spiritual confusion ,

,

and financial exploitation.

When someone loses:



their confidence,

their confidence,

their sense of purpose,

their sense of purpose,

their personal connection to God,

their personal connection to God, their emotional stability,



and their ability to make decisions independently,

it feels like their destiny was stolen.

In truth, their sense of agency has been psychologically taken—not supernaturally transferred.

This is why discernment is essential.

Conclusion

The practice of laying on of hands, when done with purity, is biblical and sacred. But many modern religious environments have weaponized this symbol into a tool of manipulation. As a result, millions of believers find themselves spiritually abused, emotionally drained, or psychologically dependent on leaders who never point them to God—but to themselves.

The Bible calls believers to:



discern spiritually,

discern spiritually,

test every spirit,

test every spirit,

avoid idolatry,

avoid idolatry,

reject manipulative leaders,

reject manipulative leaders,

and trust the inner witness of the Holy Spirit.

Most importantly, Scripture reminds us that God is not locked inside temples or personalities.

The kingdom of God is within you.

When believers return to this truth, they dismantle the power structures that false prophets rely on—and reclaim the spiritual freedom God intended for them.

Prayer for Discernment, Protection, and Deliverance From False Prophets

Heavenly Father,

You are the God of truth, light, and freedom.

I ask for Your divine discernment to rise within me.

Let every veil of deception be torn,

and let every false voice be silenced in my life.

Lord, stretch out Your mighty hand

and deliver all who are under spiritual, emotional, or psychological bondage

from false prophets, fake pastors, manipulative leaders,

and every voice that does not speak from You.

Break every chain,

loose every captive.

Let Your truth set me free,

and heal, restore every destiny that has been confused, delayed, or manipulated.

cover my families, especially my children,

with Your protection and Your wisdom.

Let Your blessing—not the hands of any man—direct our future.

In Jesus’ mighty name,

Amen.

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