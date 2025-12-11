ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Stop dragging my name into Daddy Lumba’s family matters, what relevance does it hold for me? — Asantehene warns chiefs

  Thu, 11 Dec 2025
Headlines Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
THU, 11 DEC 2025 1
Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has issued a stern warning to his sub-chiefs, cautioning them against dragging the Manhyia Palace into matters that do not concern him or the Golden Stool.

He expressed displeasure over attempts by some chiefs to invoke the name of the Manhyia Palace in the ongoing controversies surrounding the burial and funeral arrangements of the late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.

Otumfuo said the issue had never been formally presented to him and that he was baffled by efforts to attach his name to it for personal interests.

Speaking at a meeting of the Kumasi Traditional Council at the Manhyia Palace, the Asantehene said he had only heard rumours about the disagreements regarding Daddy Lumba’s funeral but had received no official communication. He questioned why anyone would link him to such a matter when it had no bearing on his office.

“What relevance do Daddy Lumba’s family matters hold for me, that people are associating my name with it?” he asked.

He warned that any chief found to be invoking his name in matters outside his jurisdiction would face severe consequences. Otumfuo further admonished chiefs who have delayed rulings on traditional cases to stop blaming Manhyia for their inaction and to deal with their obligations with urgency.

The Asantehene also cautioned against the careless misuse of sacred Asante oaths, reminding the chiefs of their significance.

He clarified that Daddy Lumba hails from the Nsuta Traditional Area, and therefore any traditional issues concerning his family must be addressed by the Nsuta Traditional Council. He stressed that dragging Manhyia into such matters was inappropriate and must cease immediately.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Stan | 12/13/2025 7:00:11 AM

Ah Nana I am happy for your comment.. This whole thing is a shame to all those engaged in it.. It's shows how "civil" the people are. I don't leave out the media . It's a shame..

Comments1

More on this story

More

Top Stories

2 hours ago

The Malawian government said it was investigating reports that one of its nationals had been killed. By RAJESH JANTILAL (AFP) S.african Police Probe Killing Of Foreigner In Xenophobic Unrest

8 hours ago

Tension at Bantama NPP office as chairman accuses Asenso Boakye of political machinations, police intervenes Tension at Bantama NPP office as chairman accuses Asenso Boakye of political mac...

8 hours ago

Korle Bu succesfully performs first two off-pump heart bypass surgeries Korle Bu succesfully performs first two off-pump heart bypass surgeries 

8 hours ago

Disability Act lacks teeth, must be strengthened — Annoh-Dompreh Disability Act lacks teeth, must be strengthened — Annoh-Dompreh

8 hours ago

Mental health, drug tests now mandatory for firearm licences — Interior Minister Mental health, drug tests now mandatory for firearm licences — Interior Minister

8 hours ago

GoldBod directs licensed buyers to report gold purchases within five minutes GoldBod directs licensed buyers to report gold purchases within five minutes

8 hours ago

Action will be taken on viral video showing SHS student assaulting a junior — Dr Apaak Action will be taken on viral video showing SHS student assaulting a junior — Dr...

8 hours ago

NDC promised to ease cost of living yet increasing utility tariff — Kofi Tonto NDC promised to ease cost of living yet increasing utility tariff — Kofi Tonto

12 hours ago

Former Presidential Staffer Dennis Miracles Aboagye NDC is a useless govt – Miracles Aboagye fumes

13 hours ago

Govt eyes 1,012km rail corridor to boost trade, transform cargo transport from Takoradi Port to Hamile Govt eyes 1,012km rail corridor to boost trade, transform cargo transport from T...

Just in....
body-container-line