Stop dragging my name into Daddy Lumba’s family matters, what relevance does it hold for me? — Asantehene warns chiefs

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has issued a stern warning to his sub-chiefs, cautioning them against dragging the Manhyia Palace into matters that do not concern him or the Golden Stool.

He expressed displeasure over attempts by some chiefs to invoke the name of the Manhyia Palace in the ongoing controversies surrounding the burial and funeral arrangements of the late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba.

Otumfuo said the issue had never been formally presented to him and that he was baffled by efforts to attach his name to it for personal interests.

Speaking at a meeting of the Kumasi Traditional Council at the Manhyia Palace, the Asantehene said he had only heard rumours about the disagreements regarding Daddy Lumba’s funeral but had received no official communication. He questioned why anyone would link him to such a matter when it had no bearing on his office.

“What relevance do Daddy Lumba’s family matters hold for me, that people are associating my name with it?” he asked.

He warned that any chief found to be invoking his name in matters outside his jurisdiction would face severe consequences. Otumfuo further admonished chiefs who have delayed rulings on traditional cases to stop blaming Manhyia for their inaction and to deal with their obligations with urgency.

The Asantehene also cautioned against the careless misuse of sacred Asante oaths, reminding the chiefs of their significance.

He clarified that Daddy Lumba hails from the Nsuta Traditional Area, and therefore any traditional issues concerning his family must be addressed by the Nsuta Traditional Council. He stressed that dragging Manhyia into such matters was inappropriate and must cease immediately.