Fire destroys nine stores at Dodi-Papase 

A dawn fire outbreak has destroyed nine stores at Dodi-Papase in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, leaving several traders counting their losses.

The fire, which reportedly started around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 10, swept through a block of shops, destroying goods—including clothing, food items, cosmetics, and cooking utensils—worth thousands of Ghana cedis. The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

Mr Raphael Yeboah Mensah, Assembly Member for the Dodi-Papase South Electoral Area, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that residents made frantic efforts to reach the Kadjebi District office of the Ghana National Fire Service, only to be informed that no fire tender was available.

He described the situation as “deeply worrying” and called on the Kadjebi District Assembly to prioritise the provision of functional fire-fighting equipment to safeguard lives and property. He also appealed for urgent support for affected traders, many of whom have lost their sole sources of livelihood.

Mr Eli Atsu, a barber and one of the victims, said he lost all his tools and equipment, making it impossible to continue his work. “I have nothing left. I am appealing to individuals, organisations, and the district assembly to help me restart my business,” he said.

Madam Gbenu Happy, another trader affected, expressed similar distress and urged benevolent individuals and organisations to assist victims in rebuilding their businesses.

This is the second fire incident in the district this month, following a blaze at the KASEC Akuafo Boys dormitory on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

The incident has heightened public concern over the lack of a functioning fire tender in Kadjebi District, which has reportedly been without an appliance for the past two years—a situation residents and school authorities say worsened the destruction.

Community members have begun mobilising support for the victims as investigations into the cause of the fire continue.

GNA