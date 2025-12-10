The Theatre of Power: On the Violence in Ghana’s Parliament under Speaker Alban Bagbin

In the conduct of governance, it is well known that power is a game played not merely by law and reason but by force and spectacle. The Republic of Ghana, in its noble attempt at democratic rule, has witnessed in its 8th and 9th parliaments a curious phenomenon: the frequent eruption of violence within the very chamber tasked with sober deliberation. Under the stewardship of the Right Honourable Alban Sumani Bagbin, Speaker of the House, this theatre of discord has become a spectacle worthy of reflection by those who study the nature of power and the order of the State.

A prince or indeed any leader, seeks to maintain control over his dominion not solely by the consent of the governed but by the mastery of circumstance and perception. The parliamentary chamber, as the heart of legislative power, ought to be a sanctum of reasoned debate, yet it has often become a battleground where reason is drowned by the clamour of fists and fury. What lessons, then, can be drawn from this disquieting state of affairs?

First, we must recognise that violence within the halls of power is seldom a spontaneous occurrence but rather the symptom of deeper contests for influence. Ghana’s Parliament, a microcosm of the nation’s political divisions, mirrors the intense rivalry between parties, regional loyalties, and competing ambitions. Speaker Alban Bagbin, a man of considerable experience and stature, presides over this arena where every gesture, every word, and every vote is laden with consequence.

Yet, it is said by wise observers that a ruler who cannot command respect through authority and decorum risks inviting chaos. The Speaker’s role, delicate and powerful, is to marshal the assembly with a firm yet judicious hand. When the instruments of order falter, disorder thrives. The repeated outbreaks of violence suggest not merely lapses in discipline but perhaps a failure in the subtle art of leadership, that of commanding obedience not by fear alone but by inspiring reverence.

Echoing Machiavelli’s pragmatic view of power, the Speaker must be both lion and fox: fierce in enforcement of rules, cunning in navigating the treacherous waters of partisan rivalry. His charge is to prevent the assembly from descending into anarchy while allowing the free play of political contestation. Where he falls short, the chamber’s descent into physical conflict betrays a loss of control that weakens the institution’s legitimacy.

Moreover, the presence of violence in such a setting is a reflection upon the nature of the political actors themselves. The members of parliament, entrusted with the sacred duty of legislation, must balance their passions with prudence. When ambition or grievance overwhelms reason, the spectacle of scuffles and shouts becomes inevitable. This signals a deeper malaise: that political culture has not yet fully matured to embody civility as the foundation of governance.

It is also prudent to consider the wider implications of such disorder. The parliament is the visible symbol of the nation’s governance; to witness its leaders engage in physical altercation is to see the State’s authority diminished in the eyes of its citizens and the world. The public’s trust, fragile and precious, erodes with each headline of brawl and disruption. This loss of faith can lead to apathy or worse, unrest beyond the parliamentary walls.

Yet, all is not lost. History teaches that even the most turbulent regimes have found means to restore order when the prince or ruler understands the necessity of balance between severity and clemency. Speaker Bagbin, wielding the gavel of authority, has the capacity to transform the parliamentary chamber from a theatre of conflict to a forum of constructive debate. This requires not merely adjudication but the fostering of a culture where respect for procedure and decorum is paramount.

To this end, the enforcement of rules must be consistent and impartial. No faction or individual should perceive the Speaker as partial or weak, for such perceptions invite challenges to his authority. Equally, the Speaker must cultivate alliances and counsel with wisdom, understanding the motivations and grievances that drive parliamentary actors to extremes. Through dialogue and firm governance, the seeds of discord may be quelled.

Furthermore, the role of political parties cannot be ignored. Parties must discipline their members, inculcating values that transcend personal animosities and regional loyalties. The stability of the Republic depends on the maturity of its political class to rise above factionalism for the greater good of the nation. When parties fail in this duty, the Speaker’s task becomes infinitely more difficult.

In all matters of power, appearance matters as much as substance. The spectacle of violence within parliament diminishes Ghana’s stature and invites cynicism about its democratic institutions. The prince, or in this case the Speaker, must act not only to quell disorder but to restore dignity to the office and the institution he represents. Symbolism and ceremony, when properly employed, can reinforce the gravity of the chamber and remind all who enter that they serve not themselves but the people.

In conclusion, the violence that has characterised Ghana’s 8th and 9th Parliaments under the leadership of Right Honourable Alban Sumani Bagbin is a challenge both to leadership and to the political culture of the nation. It is a reminder that power must be managed with prudence, force tempered with wisdom, and ambition guided by respect for order. The Speaker stands at a crossroads: to be the master who commands peace and decorum or to preside over a house divided that invites ruin.

The lesson for all who hold power is clear. The maintenance of authority requires more than laws and decrees. It demands the cultivation of respect, the enforcement of discipline, and the wisdom to balance firmness with clemency. Only then can the theatre of governance transform from a spectacle of violence to a stage for the flourishing of the republic.