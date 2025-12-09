Dignity in Retirement: A Call for Pension Justice in Ghana

In Ghana today, pensioners face indignity in retirement: no cost-of-living allowance, no inflation-indexed increases, and shrinking benefits that erode their livelihoods. Meanwhile, executives enjoy perks while elders struggle to survive. This injustice demands urgent reform. To restore dignity and align with international social security standards, Act 766 must be amended without delay. Pension justice is not charity — it is a right, and Ghana must rise to meet it.

The Crisis of Pensioner Welfare

Retirement should be a season of dignity, not despair. Yet across Ghana, thousands of pensioners live in hardship, denied the basic respect of a Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) or inflation-indexed benefits. While SSNIT executives enjoy perks and allowances, the very people who built this nation are left to starve on stagnant pensions. This is not just unfair—it is a moral failure.

The Legal Gap

Under the current National Pensions Act (Act 766), SSNIT is mandated to pay pensions based on contributions and formulas, but there is no provision for COLA or automatic inflation adjustments. This omission erodes the purchasing power of retirees year after year, especially during periods of high inflation. The law must be amended immediately to protect pensioners from economic shocks.

International Comparative Standards

Ghana is not alone in facing pension challenges, but other nations have taken bold steps to safeguard retirees:

South Africa : Pensions are periodically adjusted to inflation, ensuring retirees maintain basic living standards.

: Pensions are periodically adjusted to inflation, ensuring retirees maintain basic living standards. Kenya : The government reviews pensions annually, linking adjustments to cost-of-living indices.

: The government reviews pensions annually, linking adjustments to cost-of-living indices. United Kingdom : The “ triple lock ” system guarantees pensions rise by the highest of inflation, wage growth, or 2.5%.

: The “ ” system guarantees pensions rise by the highest of inflation, wage growth, or 2.5%. Canada: Benefits are indexed monthly to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), protecting retirees from inflationary erosion.

These models prove that inflation-indexed pensions are both possible and sustainable when backed by strong governance and transparent fund management.

Recommendations for Ghana

To restore dignity in retirement and ensure sustainable livelihoods, Ghana must act now:

1. Amend Act 766: Introduce mandatory inflation-indexing of pensions, reviewed annually.

2. Establish COLA for Pensioners: Just as workers receive COLA during crises, retirees must be included.

3. Audit Executive Perks: Redirect excessive allowances and benefits toward pensioner welfare.

4. Create a Pensioner Welfare Fund: A dedicated reserve to support healthcare, housing, and social services for retirees.

5. Transparency & Accountability: Publish annual reports on pension fund management, ensuring public trust.

6. Public-Private Partnerships: Encourage investment in affordable housing, healthcare, and community programs for retirees.

🔥 Advocacy Slogans



“No perks for executives while pensioners starve!”

“Index pensions to inflation—justice for our elders!”

“Dignity in retirement is a right, not a privilege!”

A nation that neglects its elders undermines its own moral foundation. Pensioners deserve more than survival—they deserve dignity, respect, and security. Ghana must rise to the challenge, amend its laws, and align with international standards. The time for reform is now.

Preamble to Proposed Amendments of Act 766

In recognition of the sacred duty to uphold dignity in retirement, and mindful of Ghana’s obligations under international social security principles, we propose urgent amendments to the National Pensions Act (Act 766). These reforms are necessary to align Ghana’s pension system with global best practices and to guarantee sustainable livelihoods for our elders.

Guiding Principles

1. Equity & Justice: Pensioners must not be left behind while executives enjoy perks.

2. Indexation to Inflation: Benefits must rise in tandem with cost-of-living increases, protecting retirees from economic shocks.

3. Transparency & Accountability: Pension fund management must be subject to rigorous public reporting and oversight.

4. International Alignment: Ghana’s pension framework should reflect standards adopted by partners such as South Africa, Kenya, Canada, and the UK, where pensions are regularly adjusted to inflation or wage growth.

5. Sustainability: Reforms must balance fairness with long-term fund viability, ensuring pensions remain secure for future generations.

Proposed Amendments



Section on Benefit Adjustments: Insert provisions mandating annual inflation-indexed reviews of pensions.

Insert provisions mandating annual inflation-indexed reviews of pensions. - COLA Inclusion: Establish a statutory Cost of Living Allowance for pensioners during economic crises.

Establish a statutory Cost of Living Allowance for pensioners during economic crises. Executive Accountability Clause : Cap executive perks and redirect savings toward pensioner welfare.

: Pensioner Welfare Fund: Create a dedicated reserve for healthcare, housing, and social support.

International Benchmark Clause: Require SSNIT to publish comparative reports showing Ghana’s pension adjustments against international standards.

🙏 Prayer for Pension Justice

Prayer:

O Lord, who crowns the aged with wisdom and the elders with dignity, we lift up our pensioners before You. May those in authority remember that they too shall one day walk the path of retirement. Turn their hearts from selfish gain to compassion, from perks to justice, from neglect to care. Let them govern with humility, knowing that the measure they give today will be the measure they receive tomorrow.

Biblical Wisdom:

"Do not cast me away when I am old; do not forsake me when my strength is gone." — Psalm 71:9

Ghanaian Proverb:

"It is not wrong to go back for that which you have forgotten.

→ Let leaders return to the forgotten dignity of pensioners.

International Saying:

"The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members." — Mahatma Gandhi

→ Pensioners are the vulnerable who built our nation; justice for them is justice for all.

ABA Fuseini Quotation:

"Those who sit in comfort today must remember that tomorrow they may sit in need. Pension justice is not a favour — it is a duty."

Closing Invocation

May Ghana rise to honour its elders. May our leaders embrace wisdom, humility, and foresight. And may pension justice become the legacy by which authority is remembered.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]