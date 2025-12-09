Digital Danger: The Silent Crisis of Screen Time Among Ghana's Infants

December has arrived with a special significance for vision health worldwide. As Ghana joins the global community in observing Gift of Sight Month, health experts across the country are calling on all Ghanaians to recognize sight as the precious gift it is—and to take concrete actions to protect and preserve it.

Established by Versant Health in 2019, Give the Gift of Sight Month raises awareness about eye health, with this month dedicated to scheduling those doctor's visits many have been putting off. The observance carries particular urgency in Ghana, where preventable blindness continues to affect thousands despite many conditions being entirely avoidable through proper eye care.

"We often take our vision for granted, but it's crucial for daily life," explains Dr. Samuel Darko, an ophthalmologist at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. "Many Ghanaians don't realize that most vision loss is preventable. Gift of Sight Month is our opportunity to change that narrative—to move from awareness to action."

Vision is a gift many of us take for granted, yet it profoundly shapes how we experience the world. Each December, Gift of Sight Month highlights this vital sense, raising awareness about eye health and the life-changing impact of restoring or protecting vision.

Consider for a moment the role sight plays in your daily life: reading this newspaper, recognizing loved ones' faces, navigating Accra's bustling streets, appreciating Ghana's beautiful landscapes, conducting business, educating children, and countless other activities we perform without conscious thought. Yet over 1 billion people worldwide have preventable vision impairments, and many lack access to proper eye care.

In Ghana, the statistics are sobering. Thousands of Ghanaians live with vision impairment that could have been prevented or treated with timely intervention. From cataracts that cloud vision in older adults to uncorrected refractive errors that hamper children's education, to diabetic retinopathy silently stealing sight from working-age adults—the burden of preventable blindness weighs heavily on Ghanaian society.

The purpose is to emphasize the importance of yearly eye exams and routine vision maintenance, as well as having access to quality eye care. Gift of Sight Month is dedicated to addressing these issues through action and education.

Research worldwide reveals that only 51% of people regularly see an eye doctor. In Ghana, this percentage is likely even lower, particularly in rural areas where access to eye care services remains limited. Many Ghanaians only visit an eye doctor when they already have significant vision problems—by which point substantial, often irreversible damage may have occurred.

Each of these conditions can be prevented, detected early, or effectively managed—yet many Ghanaians suffer vision loss because they lack awareness, access to care, or both.

Vision impairment doesn't just affect individuals—it ripples through families, communities, and the entire nation. Students with uncorrected vision problems struggle academically, workers with vision loss become less productive, and adults who lose their sight often require family support, creating economic burdens that could have been prevented with proper eye care.

Maintaining healthy eyes involves a combination of a healthy lifestyle, protective measures, and routine professional care. During this Gift of Sight Month, health experts are emphasizing simple yet powerful habits every Ghanaian can adopt:

Your eyes are what you eat. A balanced diet benefits eye health significantly, with certain nutrients playing crucial roles in maintaining vision and preventing eye diseases.

Ghana's tropical sun provides abundant light, but the ultraviolet (UV) radiation it emits can damage eyes over time, increasing risks of cataracts, macular degeneration, and even eye cancers. Thousands of eye injuries occur in Ghana annually, many during work, sports, or daily activities. Most of these injuries are preventable with proper precautions.

Smoking dramatically increases risks of cataracts, macular degeneration, optic nerve damage, and diabetic retinopathy. For Ghanaians who smoke, quitting is one of the most important steps they can take to protect their vision. Even secondhand smoke exposure increases eye disease risks, particularly for children. Creating smoke-free homes and workplaces protects everyone's vision health.

In our increasingly digital world, many Ghanaians spend hours daily looking at smartphones, computers, and tablets. This prolonged screen time can cause digital eye strain, characterized by tired eyes, blurred vision, headaches, and dry eyes.

The 20-20-20 Rule: Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. This simple practice reduces eye strain and helps maintain comfortable vision during extended screen use.

While healthy lifestyle habits protect vision, regular eye exams remain the single most important action Ghanaians can take for eye health. Regular eye check-ups are critical for detecting and addressing vision issues early, yet this is precisely where many Ghanaians fall short.

Routine eye exams are crucial not just for your vision and eye health, but for detecting a myriad of other health conditions. Many serious eye diseases develop silently, without symptoms until significant damage has occurred:

Glaucoma: Often called the "silent thief of sight," glaucoma causes irreversible vision loss but produces no symptoms in early stages. By the time vision problems become noticeable, significant permanent damage has occurred. Regular eye exams detect glaucoma early when treatment can preserve sight.

Diabetic Retinopathy: This complication of diabetes damages retinal blood vessels, potentially causing blindness. Most people experience no symptoms until advanced stages. Annual eye exams for all diabetics can detect retinopathy early when treatment is most effective.

Macular Degeneration: Age-related macular degeneration gradually destroys central vision but may not cause noticeable symptoms initially. Early detection allows for interventions that slow progression.

Cataracts: While cataracts eventually cause obvious vision changes, regular exams allow eye doctors to monitor their development and recommend surgery at the optimal time.

Many Ghanaians simply don't know that regular eye exams are important or that many vision problems are preventable and treatable. Gift of Sight Month aims to close this knowledge gap.

Some people fear eye exams or believe vision problems are inevitable with aging. Others rely on traditional treatments rather than seeking professional care. Education can help overcome these misconceptions.

As Gift of Sight Month 2025 unfolds across Ghana, the message is clear: vision is a precious gift that deserves our protection and care. Unlike many gifts that are consumed or forgotten, the gift of sight when properly maintained enriches every moment of every day for a lifetime.

The habits that protect vision—eating nutritious foods, protecting eyes from sun and injury, avoiding smoking, giving eyes screen breaks, and getting regular examsrequire minimal effort and investment compared to the immeasurable value of preserving sight.

This Gift of Sight Month, let awareness translate into action. Schedule that eye exam. Adopt eye-healthy habits. Share information with loved ones. Support those with vision impairment. Advocate for better access to eye care.

Your eyes allow you to read these words, see your children's faces, navigate your daily life, and experience Ghana's beauty. They deserve your care and attention. Don't take the gift of sight for granted. Celebrate it this December by protecting, preserving, and sharing it.