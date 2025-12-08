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Interior Ministry orders probe into alleged assassination attempt on Special Prosecutor

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng
MON, 08 DEC 2025 1
Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng

The Ministry of the Interior has launched a full investigation into claims that Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng survived multiple assassination attempts linked to his anti-corruption work.

The claims were made on Accra-based JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, December 6, by Samuel Appiah Darko, Director of Strategy, Research, and Communications at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Sammy Darko further alleged on the show that he himself was once handcuffed and assaulted by 17 police officers.

In a statement issued on Monday, December 8, the Ministry said it had taken note of the serious implications of the claims and their potential impact on the safety of officials tasked with fighting corruption.

It stressed that such threats, if true, could weaken ongoing anti-graft efforts.

The Ministry however, noted that initial engagements with the Special Prosecutor showed that the alleged attempts “happened before this year,” adding that state security agencies had “no record or report of such threats” filed at any police station.

Due to the gravity of the matter, the ministry has therefore directed a full-scale inquiry into both the alleged assassination attempts and the reported assault on Sammy Darko.

“Since crime does not expire, the Ministry has ordered a full-scale investigation into the claim of assassination attempts,” the statement said.

The Ministry further assured the public of its commitment to safeguarding all persons involved in accountability work.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Kwame | 12/8/2025 3:44:32 PM

Remove the man from office, but the office must remain to be filled. He is now making up stories.

Comments1
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