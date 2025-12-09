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Cape Coast names first tourism and development ambassadors to boost city’s global appeal

By DC Kwame Kwakye
Travel & Tourism Cape Coast names first tourism and development ambassadors to boost city’s global appeal
TUE, 09 DEC 2025

The ceremony, held on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at the CCMA Assembly Hall, represents a major step in showcasing Cape Coast’s cultural strengths and economic promise.

The ambassadors, selected from various professional backgrounds, are expected to use their influence and expertise to promote the city’s heritage and investment opportunities both locally and internationally.

Among the appointees is Nana Ama Egyirba, Station Manager of Asaase 100.3 FM in Cape Coast and the only female media manager named in the inaugural cohort.

A professional MC, voiceover artist, and fashion enthusiast, Egyirba brings a diverse skill set and a strong media presence to the role. Known for connecting community concerns with national conversations, she has distinguished herself through her work on radio and her ability to tell impactful stories about Cape Coast.

Her contributions to media and community development have earned her recognition at both local and national award platforms. This includes her “What Women Want” programme, where she uses broadcasting to spark meaningful dialogue around gender and community empowerment.

Expressing her appreciation after the ceremony, Egyirba described the appointment as an honour that strengthens her commitment to Cape Coast. She noted that she has long supported initiatives that promote the city’s growth, including serving as MC for the 60th and 61st Oguaa Fetu Afahye celebrations.

Metropolitan Chief Executive George Justice Arthur urged the ambassadors to approach their new responsibilities with integrity and innovation. He called for strong collaboration with the Assembly to promote tourism, attract investment, and advance sustainable development.

The ambassadors are expected to help enhance visitor experiences, support local businesses, encourage community participation, and build strategic partnerships. As Cape Coast embarks on this new chapter, many are optimistic about the positive changes this initiative will help usher in.

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

Broadcast JournalistPage: dc-kwame-kwakye

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