Family sues to stop release of Daddy Lumba’s body, freeze funeral account

Five individuals who identify themselves as the immediate maternal principal family of the late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, have filed a writ at the High Court in Accra to block the release of his body without their approval.

The plaintiffs — Obaapanyin Afia Adomah Pakoso, Robert Gyamfi also known as Wofa Yaw Poku Asuafua, Georgina Gyamfi, Ernestina Fosuh, and Nana Afia Kobi Pakoso — all reside in Kumasi.

In their suit dated December 3, they are asking the court to order Transitions Funeral Home not to release Daddy Lumba’s body to any individual or group unless they consent.

The defendants listed in the suit are Kofi Owusu Abuakwa of Kumasi, CAL Bank Ghana, and Transitions Funeral Home.

Beyond the request to secure the body, the plaintiffs are also seeking several orders relating to the Daddy Lumba Memorial Foundation account at CAL Bank. They want the court to stop the first defendant and members of a dissolved funeral committee from accessing the account, which they say has been used in planning the musician’s funeral.

The plaintiffs further want the court to compel the first defendant to refund or hand over any funds or items withdrawn from the account after the committee was dissolved.

They are also asking for an order restraining CAL Bank from honouring any cheques issued by the first defendant or anyone acting on his instructions regarding the account. Additionally, they want the bank to remove the current signatories and replace them with new ones appointed by the head of Daddy Lumba’s immediate family.

The suit also requests a perpetual injunction preventing the defendants, their agents, or any representatives from taking any steps tied to the musician’s final funeral rites.

Daddy Lumba is scheduled to be buried on Saturday, December 13.

--- CitiNewsRoom