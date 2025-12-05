Visionary Leaders and the Greater Israel Ideology: Israeli Prime Ministers from 1993 to 2025

The concept of “Greater Israel” has long been a potent and polarizing idea in Israeli politics. It refers to a vision in which Israel maintains sovereignty over the historical, biblical, or strategically significant territories beyond the 1948 borders, particularly in the West Bank and parts of Gaza. Between 1993 and 2025, the Israeli political landscape witnessed dramatic shifts, marked by peace processes, violent conflicts, and ideological realignments. During this period, several Israeli Prime Ministers approached the Greater Israel idea differently some advancing it actively, others pragmatically moderating it, and many rejecting it outright in favor of peace negotiations. Examining the leadership of this era reveals how Israel’s territorial and political aspirations evolved under different personalities and ideological currents.

Yitzhak Rabin (1992–1995): Peace Over Expansion

Yitzhak Rabin, a former military leader turned peacemaker, served as Prime Minister from 1992 until his assassination in 1995. While a pragmatic nationalist in earlier years, Rabin’s tenure during the 1990s was defined by a visionary approach to peace. His government negotiated the Oslo Accords with the Palestine Liberation Organization, establishing the Palestinian Authority and agreeing on limited self-rule for Gaza and parts of the West Bank. This policy directly opposed the Greater Israel ideology; Rabin’s vision prioritized territorial compromise, long-term security, and normalization with neighboring Arab states over expansion. He understood that enduring security could not be achieved through maximalist territorial ambitions alone, setting a precedent for leaders who followed him in pursuing peace-oriented policies.

Shimon Peres (1995–1996): Continuity of the Peace Vision

Following Rabin’s assassination, Shimon Peres assumed the premiership in a caretaker role. Peres, a veteran statesman and architect of Israel’s technological and economic modernization, continued Rabin’s approach toward peace. He maintained engagement with the Oslo framework and advocated for a negotiated settlement with Palestinians. While Peres was visionary in economic and technological realms fostering Israel’s innovation economy his policies did not align with the Greater Israel ideology. Instead, Peres emphasized pragmatism, stability, and international legitimacy over territorial minimalism. His tenure demonstrated that vision could be multifaceted: promoting national growth without territorial expansion.

Benjamin Netanyahu (1996–1999; 2009–2021; 2022–present): Conservative Vision and Territorial Retention

Benjamin Netanyahu represents the most consistent proponent of policies aligned with Greater Israel during this period. Known for his security-first stance and nationalist ideology, Netanyahu has consistently opposed a full Palestinian state in the West Bank and has promoted settlement expansion. His multiple terms in office reflect a long-term strategy of maintaining Israeli control over strategically significant areas, particularly in Judea and Samaria. Netanyahu’s vision is characterized not only by defense priorities but also by the ideological belief in a strong, indivisible Israel. Although he occasionally engaged in negotiations under international pressure, his tenure demonstrates a pragmatic approach: preserving the essence of Greater Israel while managing external constraints. Netanyahu’s leadership exemplifies the intersection of ideological vision and practical governance in Israeli politics.

Ariel Sharon (2001–2006): From Expansionism to Pragmatic Realignment

Ariel Sharon’s premiership illustrates the complexity of Greater Israel ideology in practice. Historically, Sharon was a staunch supporter of settlement expansion in the West Bank and was closely associated with the expansionist wing of Israeli politics. However, his tenure as Prime Minister included a dramatic pivot: the unilateral withdrawal from Gaza in 2005, known as the Gaza Disengagement Plan. This bold move reflected a pragmatic reassessment of Israel’s strategic and demographic priorities, signaling a temporary retreat from literal Greater Israel expansionism. Nonetheless, Sharon maintained a firm holds over West Bank settlements and key strategic areas, reflecting a nuanced vision: expansion where feasible, withdrawal where necessary. His leadership underscores how the ideological commitment to Greater Israel can be tempered by practical security and demographic considerations.

Ehud Olmert (2006–2009): Conditional Realignment

Ehud Olmert, who succeeded Sharon, promoted a pragmatic approach known as the “convergence plan,” envisioning unilateral territorial adjustments to consolidate Israel’s control over certain West Bank areas while disengaging from others. Olmert’s vision was partially aligned with Greater Israel ideology, in that it sought to retain key territories, but it diverged by accepting limited territorial compromise for security and demographic management. His tenure reflects the tension between nationalist aspirations and the practical constraints of international diplomacy, domestic opinion, and security imperatives. Olmert’s leadership thus represents a conditional, moderated vision of territorial expansion.

Naftali Bennett (2021–2022): Nationalist Ideology and Greater Israel

Naftali Bennett, a former defense official and right-wing politician, strongly embodies the contemporary Greater Israel vision. His ideological stance emphasizes Israeli sovereignty over the entire West Bank, rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state. During his brief tenure, Bennett advocated policies favoring settlement consolidation and annexation of strategic territories. Although political realities and coalition constraints limited the full implementation of these ideas, Bennett’s vision is the most explicitly aligned with the classical Greater Israel ideology of this period. His leadership represents the ideological continuity of expansionist thought within Israel’s right-wing political spectrum.

Yair Lapid (2022): Centrist Pragmatism

Yair Lapid’s short tenure as Prime Minister was characterized by political stabilization rather than ambitious ideological projects. Lapid, representing a centrist, liberal perspective, did not pursue policies aligned with Greater Israel. His government focused on governance, coalition maintenance, and domestic stability. In terms of territorial ideology, Lapid represents the antithesis of the Greater Israel vision, emphasizing compromise, pragmatism, and moderation in dealing with the Palestinian issue.

Conclusion: Vision and Territorial Ideology in Israel

Between 1993 and 2025, Israeli Prime Ministers demonstrated diverse approaches to vision and the concept of Greater Israel. Rabin and Peres embodied a peace-oriented, visionary leadership that prioritized negotiation and compromise over expansion. Netanyahu and Bennett, conversely, consistently supported nationalist and expansionist policies, striving to maintain or extend Israeli sovereignty over historical territories. Sharon and Olmert occupy intermediate positions, demonstrating pragmatic recalibration of ideological ambitions in response to security, demographic, and international considerations. Lapid’s tenure reflects a temporary, centrist approach, focusing on political stability rather than territorial ideology.

In this period, the “visionary” quality of leadership often intersected with ideology, security, and pragmatism. The Greater Israel vision has remained influential among right-wing leaders, shaping settlement policy, West Bank strategy, and Israel’s broader security posture. Yet, as Sharon and Olmert demonstrate, even leaders sympathetic to territorial minimalism may act pragmatically, reflecting the complex realities of governance in a highly contested region. Ultimately, understanding Israeli leadership from 1993 to 2025 requires balancing the visionary ambitions of individual prime ministers with the practical limitations imposed by security, demographics, and international diplomacy.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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