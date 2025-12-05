Even loss-making entities enjoy peace — OSP’s Sammy Darko on scrapping calls

The Director of Strategy, Research and Communication at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Samuel Appiah Darko, has reacted to the mounting calls for the anti-graft body to be scrapped.

The OSP has come under intense criticism in recent weeks, especially over what many describe as the slow pace of prosecuting the corruption case involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and some MPs on both sides have all called for the repeal of the law establishing the office.

Critics argue that the OSP, which was set up to protect the public purse and prosecute corrupt public officials, has drifted from its mandate and has offered little value for the budgetary allocations it receives.

The latest backlash followed the arrest of private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, accused of obstructing OSP officers.

Responding in a social media post on Thursday, Sammy Darko said it was unusual for a public institution to face constant threats of abolition.

“I have never seen any public institution threatened with abolition as frequently as the OSP. Every two minutes it is the same refrain: ‘If you step out of line… we will scrap you,’” he wrote, adding that even loss-making state entities “enjoy more peace and stability.”

Meanwhile, three separate petitions have been submitted to President John Dramani Mahama seeking the removal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng.

The petitions cite allegations including financial mismanagement, conflict of interest and dereliction of duty.