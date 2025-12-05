Ablekuma Central gets boost with life-changing and infrastructural projects

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central, Hon. Abdul Latif Dan, alongside the Municipal Chief Executive of the Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly, Hon. Frank Nkansah, with the support of religious leaders, has officially cut sod for the commencement and handover of several transformative projects across the constituency.

The initiatives, which include an ultramodern market complex at Shukurah, a football Astroturf at Town Council Line, school buildings, a health center, drainage systems, and mechanized boreholes, are set to improve the quality of life for residents and stimulate local economic growth.

The sod-cutting and handover ceremony, held on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, attracted traditional leaders, security officials, business leaders, and political supporters from the constituency.

Hon. Abdul Latif Dan expressed gratitude to his constituents for their support, assuring that the projects are fully funded and ready for implementation. “These projects reflect our commitment to enhancing the lives of our constituents. All necessary plans, including architectural designs, have been finalized, and I assure you that these projects will be completed soon,” he stated. He further emphasized that the government led by President John Dramani Mahama remains committed to improving living standards and supporting communities across Ghana.

Hon. Frank Nkansah, the MCE, assured residents of the timely and high-quality completion of the projects. He highlighted measures put in place by the Assembly to ensure improvements in education, healthcare, and overall livelihoods within the constituency. “We are committed to working with our partners and constituents to ensure these projects are delivered on time and to the highest standards,” he said.

The ultramodern three-storey market complex at Shukurah, to be constructed by Premium Plus, a Ghanaian company, will provide local traders and entrepreneurs with a hygienic and well-equipped space for business. The facility will include shops, offices, and conference rooms, creating employment opportunities and driving economic growth in the area.

The state-of-the-art football Astroturf at Town Council Line, being built by Landwind Company Limited, will offer a modern, safe space for youth sports and recreational activities, promoting health and wellness in the community. The facility will also feature offices, conference rooms, and changing areas.

A three-storey maternity, dentistry, and administrative center, to be constructed by Sourceone Engineering and Logistics Company Limited, will enhance healthcare services in the constituency. The health center is expected to be completed within eight months, funded through the District Common Fund, ensuring residents have access to quality medical care.

Twenty-two mechanized boreholes will be installed across the constituency, providing safe drinking water, while the New Abossey Okai Basic School will receive a two-storey six-unit classroom block to improve learning conditions and safety for students.

Traditional leaders, market women, and security personnel expressed strong support for the projects, underscoring their importance for the constituency’s infrastructural development.

Residents and constituents also praised the MP, MCE, and the NDC government for the social amenities and pledged their support to ensure the successful completion of the initiatives. “These are the changes we have been calling for. We voted for the NDC to improve our community, and we are very happy with these projects. We will continue to support their success,” one resident stated.

The completion of these projects is expected to mark a major milestone in the sustainable development and transformation of Ablekuma Central Constituency.