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Martin Kpebu’s arrest enough grounds for Kissi Agyebeng’s removal — Kow Essuman

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Martin Kpebu’s arrest enough grounds for Kissi Agyebeng’s removal — Kow Essuman
THU, 04 DEC 2025

Former Legal Counsel for former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman, has criticised Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, over what he describes as an abuse of office.

This follows the the arrest and detention of private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Mr. Kpebu was picked up on Wednesday, December 3, shortly after honouring an invitation to assist in investigations into corruption allegations he levelled against Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng.

Reacting to this in a social media post, Essuman argued that even if the recent petition seeking the removal of Kissi Agyebeng lacks merit, the arrest could be enough grounds for a prima facie.

“Abuse of office. Ultra vires conduct. If the petitions against the Special Prosecutor lack merit, the circumstances surrounding the recent arrest of Martin Kpebu will readily provide grounds for removal and will satisfy the prima facie standard. It could have been avoided,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, in a social media post on Thursday, Samuel Appiah Darko, Director of Strategy, Research and Communication at the OSP, said the lawyer obstructed officers after he was cautioned that photography and videography were not allowed within the precincts of the office.

He said Mr. Kpebu arrived with media personnel, parked his vehicle and stepped outside the gate for an interview, something he reportedly does before entering and after exiting the premises.

“Security personnel cautioned him to move away from the entrance, so he moved to the fried yam seller’s spot and continued speaking to the media. Afterwards, he entered the compound alone. The guards reminded him that photography and videography are not permitted around the premises,” Mr. Darko wrote.

“He insisted he could act as he pleased and threatened to report them. He told them they are nobodies, even their boss, head of the agency, is a nobody and will be removed soon. His continued insults and obstructive behaviour led to his arrest for the offence of obstruction of officers in the performance of their duties,” he added.

Speaking after his release on Wednesday, Mr. Kpebu described the arrest as unwarranted, describing it as a suicide mission by Kissi Agyebeng.

“What they have actually done is that this is a suicide mission that Kissi Agyebeng’s OSP has embarked on. He can pretend he has nothing to do with it, but he is the head,” he said after his release.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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