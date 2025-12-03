Nigerian traders condemn abrupt closure of shops as GUTA leads major enforcement in Kumasi

The Chairman of the Adehyeman Section of the Nigerian Accessories Sellers Union, Ezugwu Chimezie, has criticized what he describes as an abrupt and unfair crackdown by the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) after more than 200 foreign-owned shops were closed at Adehyenman Gardens in Kumasi on Wednesday morning.

According to Chimezie, the affected traders—mostly Nigerians dealing in mobile phone accessories—were given no prior notice before the exercise. He insisted that their operations do not violate Ghanaian laws, stressing that they primarily operate as wholesalers who supply many Ghanaian retailers, often on credit. He also questioned the legitimacy of the operation due to the absence of officials from the Customs Division and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), agencies he believes should have been involved.

Chimezie appealed to the government to intervene, calling the action unjust and urging authorities to ensure fairness and clarity in the enforcement of trade regulations.

The controversial operation was led by GUTA with support from police personnel and a dedicated task force. Shops belonging to foreign nationals were locked and plastered with closure notices, signaling enforcement under the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act 865, Section 27A, which bars foreigners from engaging in retail trade.

Journalists who arrived to cover the operation were denied access, as GUTA officials declined interviews and prevented media filming.

Some Ghanaian traders in the area welcomed the move, arguing that the relatively low prices offered by the foreign traders were collapsing local businesses. They claim the influx of cheaper mobile phone accessories has created unfair competition, undermining their ability to sustain operations.

The incident has heightened tensions between local and foreign traders, with both sides calling for government action to resolve longstanding disputes over retail trade regulations in the country.