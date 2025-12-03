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Wed, 03 Dec 2025 Feature Article

The Filtered Face of Beauty Why Are We Afraid of Our True Skin?

Richard TawiahRichard Tawiah

In an age where technology has given us endless tools to redefine our appearance, one trend stands out painfully: the increasing number of women who use filters to appear lighter-skinned in their photos, even though they are beautifully dark in reality. This is not just a social media habit—it is a mirror reflecting deeper issues within our society.

We need to confront an uncomfortable truth: colorism still exists, and it is shaping how people present themselves to the world.

For generations, lighter skin has been portrayed as the “premium” version of beauty. From media to advertising to cultural jokes, the message has been subtle but powerful: “The lighter you are, the more beautiful, desirable, and accepted you appear.” This mindset has pushed many into believing that their natural complexion is not enough.

When someone dark-skinned lightens their photos, it is not merely about aesthetics. It is a response to societal pressure, internalized bias, and the constant comparison culture fueled by social media. It reveals how our communities have failed to celebrate the richness and elegance of dark skin. It shows how global beauty standards have been imported and imposed on our identities, often pushing us away from our authentic selves.

Yet the irony is striking: while many people are trying to look lighter, the world is finally beginning to embrace melanin. Fashion, film, and global conversations are celebrating darker tones more than ever. Dark skin is powerful. It is regal. It is beautiful. But until our society learns to normalize and affirm this truth, many will continue hiding behind filters that erase their natural glory.

This issue goes beyond beauty it is about identity, confidence, culture, and self-worth. We cannot progress if we continue to feed a mindset that tells people they must alter themselves to be accepted. We must redefine beauty in a way that honors every shade, especially the ones that history tried to dim.

It’s time for our sisters and our society to put down the filters and pick up pride. Real skin needs no correction. Dark skin has been boxed down for long, and this has psychologically affected many people to believe they're not good enough but the truth is that Black is beautiful and it's the source of all human existence.

Richard Tawiah
Richard Tawiah, © 2025

This Author has published 26 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Richard Tawiah

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Esther | 12/4/2025 12:38:11 AM

Black is beautiful and must be embraced. For years dark skin was viewed as evil and shunned by many. In America, some social institutions and clubs had what was known as the brown paper bag test. If your complexion was darker than the bag, you were not accepted. This goes deeper than we know so I understand why some choose to use filters.

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