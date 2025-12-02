Bible Society of Ghana marks 60years, calls for creative scripture engagement to guide young people

The Bible Society of Ghana has marked its sixtieth anniversary with a renewed appeal for national support to expand access to Scripture and to help address the growing moral and social challenges facing young people.

The anniversary celebration, held in Ho on Sunday December 30, brought together church leaders, members of the Christian community, and partners to reflect on the Society’s mission and the pressures confronting the youth in modern society.

The General Secretary of the organisation, Very Reverend Dr John Kwesi Addo Jnr, expressed deep gratitude to God, noting that the Society’s six decades of work had been shaped by divine faithfulness and the support of the Ghanaian community.

He traced the history of the Bible in Ghana, linking it to early missionary efforts and the global influence of Mary Jones, whose story inspired the creation of Bible societies around the world.

He explained that collaboration among churches and a growing national awareness led to the establishment of the Bible Society of Ghana, the donation of the Bible House in 1965, and the formal inauguration of the Society at Black Star Square in 1967.

Delivering the keynote address, Reverend Joy Dake Abrahams, head Pastor of Hall of Strength Ministries International in Ho, spoke on the current challenges of adolescence and called for fresh, engaging, and spiritually grounded strategies to reach young people. He presented a candid assessment of the realities facing adolescents today and described a breakdown of traditional support systems that once guided young people towards responsible adulthood.

Reverend Dake Abrahams described adolescence as a period of rapid emotional and psychological development, where young people wrestle with self identity, personal values, and major life choices. He explained that this stage is often marked by confusion, vulnerability, and exposure to strong social pressures.

He noted several growing concerns including indecent dressing, examination malpractice, and the increasing involvement of young people in occult practices. He warned that many adolescents are joining online occult groups that promise influence and wealth, and some secretly engage in spiritually troubling activities without the knowledge of their families.

According to him, drug abuse and alcoholism have become alarming problems among adolescents, with substances such as tramadol and new synthetic drugs now common even among junior high school students. He recounted the case of a young boy who assisted him on a project but showed signs of severe drug dependence. He also highlighted the rise in violence, bullying, and cybercrime among children, including a fourteen year old who admitted during a church event that he was involved in online fraud.

The minister expressed concern about widespread sexual activity among young people, noting that many adolescents are exposed to pornography and other harmful content and that some are involved in prostitution. He recalled a church counselling case in which a polite and church going teenager was discovered to secretly be involved in substance abuse, fraud, and multiple sexual relationships, all of which had remained hidden from his parents.

Reverend Dake Abrahams stressed the need for strong spiritual and moral direction rooted in Scripture, describing it as the most effective tool for reforming and guiding young people. He emphasised that traditional approaches to teaching Scripture are no longer effective for a generation that spends much of its time on digital platforms. He encouraged churches and Christian organisations to adopt creative methods such as digital Bible content, dramatised Scripture, and multisensory presentations that appeal to the youth.

He also recommended creating youth cafes, adolescent clubs, and other groups where entertainment, learning, and fellowship can be blended with the teaching of the Word of God. He called on parents and church leaders to engage young people through open conversations that allow them to ask difficult questions. He urged adults to model Scripture centred living in order to inspire young people to follow good examples.

The celebration ended with a renewed call for collective action to ensure that Scripture continues to guide, protect, and empower the youth, helping them grow into responsible and morally grounded citizens.