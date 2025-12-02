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Ghana, Canada explore new frontiers in trade and investment cooperation

By Enock Akonnor
Trade And Commerce Ghana, Canada explore new frontiers in trade and investment cooperation
TUE, 02 DEC 2025

Ghana and Canada are charting a renewed path toward deeper economic collaboration following a high-level engagement between officials of the two countries on Monday, 1st December 2025.

The meeting, held at Ghana’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, saw Canadian Ambassador H.E. Myriam Montrat and her delegation from the Canadian High Commission explore new avenues to boost bilateral trade and investment.

Welcoming the delegation, Ghana’s Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Hon. Sampson Ahi, underscored the enduring relationship between the two nations but noted that trade volumes remain below potential. He stressed the importance of adopting new strategies to stimulate commercial activity, especially as Ghana intensifies efforts to transform its industrial landscape.

Hon. Ahi highlighted the government’s renewed focus on value addition across key sectors, particularly agribusiness; a cornerstone of Ghana’s industrial transformation agenda. He explained that authorities are working to revive underperforming factories, many of which struggle with inconsistent raw material supply.

Strengthening the commercial production of strategic crops, he said, is essential to building resilient supply chains capable of supporting local agro-processing industries.

He further emphasized Ghana’s drive to expand its export base, especially in value-added non-traditional sectors such as garments, textiles, processed foods, and other manufactured products. The Deputy Minister encouraged both countries to leverage opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which offers access to a broader market and significant prospects for investment-led partnerships.

Addressing sector-wide challenges, Hon. Ahi pointed to the persistent issue of post-harvest losses, which continue to hinder productivity across agricultural value chains. He noted that Ghana is rolling out a range of investment incentives including tax holidays, to attract Canadian investors to agribusiness, manufacturing, and other high-potential sectors.

Ambassador Montrat reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to strengthening economic cooperation with Ghana, expressing readiness to pursue new partnership opportunities aligned with the priorities of both countries. She emphasized Canada’s interest in working collaboratively to scale up trade and investment in areas that promise mutual benefits.

The discussions mark a significant step toward revitalising Ghana–Canada economic relations, with both sides expressing optimism about unlocking new frontiers of cooperation in the years ahead.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

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