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Daddy Lumba funeral: Akosua Serwaa to appeal High Court ruling over widowhood rights

  Mon, 01 Dec 2025
Social News Daddy Lumba funeral: Akosua Serwaa to appeal High Court ruling over widowhood rights
MON, 01 DEC 2025

Akosua Serwaa, a wife of the late highlife legend Charles Kojo Fosu, widely known as Daddy Lumba, says she will appeal the High Court decision that dismissed her request to be recognised as his only lawful spouse.

Her counsel, William Kusi, announced on Monday, 1 December 2025, that the appeal documents would be filed before the end of the day.

He insisted the court erred in rejecting Akosua Serwaa’s argument that her marriage to the musician was an ordinance marriage, a legally binding union that would have prevented Daddy Lumba from contracting any other marriages.

Kusi maintained that the evidence presented in court clearly supported her position. He said even the defendants had made admissions that strengthened her claim. He rejected criticism that he failed to properly certify the marriage certificate with German authorities, stressing that Ghanaian law recognises multiple valid methods of tendering such documents, all of which they followed.

The legal dispute stems from disagreements within Daddy Lumba’s family over who should be recognised as his legitimate spouse following his death. Akosua Serwaa has long maintained that her union with the musician was the only legally valid marriage, arguing that it was contracted under ordinance and therefore exclusive.

The defendants, however, disputed this position, submitting that Daddy Lumba was free to marry again, a claim that has influenced subsequent court decisions.

The High Court’s dismissal of Serwaa’s application has drawn widespread public attention, as many continue to follow the ongoing family dispute over funeral arrangements and marital recognition.

The upcoming appeal is expected to prolong the legal battle, with the outcome likely to shape the broader conversation around the interpretation of marriage laws in Ghana.

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