War Against Christian Genocide In Nigeria

According to Evangelist Judd Saul, founder of Equipping the Persecuted and host of TruthNigeria.com, the Nigerian government remains complicit in the ongoing massacres targeting Christian communities. He asserts that authorities actively suppress information about the killings, ensuring that many stories never reach the public domain. “Equipping the Persecuted” is a humanitarian organization committed to responding swiftly within 48 hours, to attacks on persecuted Christians across Nigeria. The group provides food, water, medical care, and emotional support to victims of religious violence. They bring doctors to treat children slashed by machetes, pregnant women wounded by bullets, and families devastated by unthinkable brutality caused by this devilish and unthinking Fulanis.

“The terrorists wait for farmers to cultivate their crops, and once the harvest season approaches, they strike, destroying farms, burning homes, and slaughtering families,” Saul reports. “The victims are mostly children, pregnant women, and the elderly, those least able to flee.” Tragically, these attacks occur almost every week in parts of northern and central Nigeria. Reports from TruthNigeria.com indicate that 90% of all Christian persecution deaths worldwide in 2022 and 2023 occurred in Nigeria, a shocking testament to the scale of this silent genocide.

Saul also highlighted the troubling relationship between the Nigerian government and the media. “Most local media houses remain silent until the government calls a press conference. Until then, they report nothing, even as entire communities are wiped out. Whether corrupt or complicit, the government controls the narrative,” he lamented.

The Massacre and the Horror by Unthinkable Humanity (Extreme Islamist)

Armed groups, often identified as Fulani militants reportedly roam on motorbikes, wielding AK-47 rifles and machetes, shouting “Allahu Akbar” as they destroy villages. Saul warned that this violence represents the continuation of a long history of conquest through three forms of Jihad:

Cultural Jihad – integrating into societies and expanding through population growth.

– integrating into societies and expanding through population growth. Political Jihad – influencing governance and policy to suppress opposing beliefs.

– influencing governance and policy to suppress opposing beliefs. Violent Jihad – physical attacks, terror, and forced submission through violent killings and mass slaughter.

Disturbingly, foreign involvement has also been reported. The Norwegian government, for instance, is allegedly constructing new housing facilities for militants in “Mahanga”, Plateau State. Meanwhile, Nigerian citizens, particularly Christians remain defenseless. Without a Second Amendment equivalent, law-abiding civilians are unable to protect themselves, while the assailants move freely, fully armed.

In the heart of Nigeria, unimaginable horror unfolds under the sun’s full glare.

Michael Ajah, a young man whose trembling voice echoes through a viral news clip, recounts how twenty members of his family were beheaded and slaughtered before his eyes. His shop was set ablaze; his farmland reduced to ashes, the very soil that once fed his people now blackened by hate.

Across the same devastated landscape, Rev. Ezekiel Dochomo cries out in desperation, urging the U.S. government and the international community to intervene. In his trembling words lies the memory of watching his fellow pastor butchered alongside his wife and children, a family erased in one violent sweep.

Paul Adamu adds, in grief and resignation, “Nigeria is the worst place to be as a Christian.” His words cut deep, capturing the sorrow of a people persecuted in silence.

The attacks, carried out by armed Fulani extremists, have left entire communities desolate. Villages are razed, farms, and the backbone of rural survival are burned. Bodies are hung from trees, and those responsible revel in their own cruelty. It is not war, it is the collapse of conscience, a descent into unthinkable inhumanity.The silence of the world is deafening. While innocent men, women, and children fall daily, their stories vanish into the void of political indifference.

Yet, amidst the ashes, a few still stand. Organizations like Equipping the Prosecuted rush to the scenes of these atrocities within hours bringing food, medicine, and hope to those who survive the sword. Their work reminds the world that even in the face of hell, humanity can still respond with compassion.

This is not merely a Nigerian tragedy it is a global test of conscience. The blood cries out for justice, and the world must decide whether it will listen.

The Intervention of Donald Trump and the US Military.

I remember the day President Donald Trump announced that the United States would consider military intervention in Nigeria if its government continued to deny the very equality it professes.

For the first time in a long while, a sense of relief and hope swept through many hearts — including mine. It felt as though someone with the power to act had finally heard the cries buried beneath the soil of our massacred brethren.

Yet, my joy turned to sorrow when I heard certain “elites” dismiss Trump’s concern, saying he only sought Nigeria’s resources and not its redemption. But one must ask, should the slaughter of Christians continue simply because we question another man’s motives? At what point did intellect and degrees replace conscience? Civilization should sharpen our humanity, not dull it.

Rev. Ezekiel Dochomo, standing among the graves of massacred Christians, lifted his voice to the heavens and to Washington, pleading for America to hear the cries of the persecuted. His call was not in vain. The world has begun to listen, and I believe that through this intervention, Christian liberty in Nigeria will be restored. This is not about politics; it is about the sanctity of life. It is about refusing to let the blood of innocent men, women, and children soak the soil of silence any longer.

This situation raises a haunting question:

What does the government hope to achieve through such silence and complicity in these heinous acts?

Are Christians or any human beings no longer entitled to the basic right to life and security?

The world cannot continue to look away. Every voice that speaks up, every truth that is told, and every act of compassion extended through organizations like Equipping the Persecuted brings us one step closer to justice, hope, and healing for the forgotten victims of Nigeria’s ongoing tragedy.

We call on all Churches, sane Political activists and concerned citizens at the South, North, East and West, “SPEAK OUT” and defend your brethren, the CHRISTIANS.

Richmond Duafah

[email protected]