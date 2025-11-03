ModernGhana logo
FDA shuts down unlicensed facilities in Tema

  Mon, 03 Nov 2025
MON, 03 NOV 2025

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has shut down several unlicensed facilities in the Tema area following a surveillance exercise that uncovered unhygienic conditions and the sale of unwholesome products.

The operation, conducted by the FDA’s Enforcement Directorate, targeted businesses operating without the necessary authorization or regulatory approval.

According to the Authority, several products found in unsafe and unsanitary conditions were seized to safeguard public health.

The FDA reaffirmed its commitment to protecting consumers by ensuring that only safe, high-quality, and properly regulated products are made available on the market. It also cautioned that similar enforcement actions will be intensified to deter non-compliant operators.

