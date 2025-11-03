Are Torkornoo, Jean Mensah and Kissi Agyabeng The Heavy Triangular Necklace Around NDC's Neck Designed To Break Their Spine in 2028?

To some 'ordinary' minds on the streets and villages of Ghana who were exceptionally instrumental in setting the fire that is currently consuming the NPP party silently without flames, courtesy the overwhelming thumbs-up on the ballot papers of 2024 general elections of Ghana given to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party ruling currently, all is well.

Many have no idea the magnitude of the challenge wrapped in the name of change they placed on the NDC shoulders. Not to even think about the politically moulded triangular necklace around NDC's neck set for them to fail no matter what. A three-point necklace that may have motivated the many alleged thievery with impunity Ghana was subjected to for about eight years, with some of the cases currently 'breathing' on the desk of the Attorney General (AG) of Ghana.

A periodic update by the Attorney General to the press with a signature periodic sipping of water we are hearing is foiling diabolic strategies by some names of alleged culprits captured in the 'ORAL hygiene' of the NDC reset agenda. Those wishing night does not fall, and day does not break who are trying hard to be ahead of the AG in covering up traces of loot, exercising ownership changes, fund transfers for fear of freezing of accounts and assets, and in their minds bastardizing potential lifestyle audits, knows not those they are dealing with.

What they forget is that high profile cases like these under no less an office like that of the AG are many steps ahead of the alleged culprits but not made public. Especially, when the most meticulous and digitally literate prosecutors like University of Ghana, University of Michigan Law School, USA, and Stanford University Law School, USA, trained legal brain, Dr. Dominic Akurutinga Ayine, his able lieutenant, Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, a University of Ghana, Cardiff University, Wales, Harvard University, USA, University of Leeds, England trained distinguished legal brain and academic, and the many brilliant investigators in the realm of affairs.

To some so called elite, their tongues continue to roll out arguments that the exercise of Article 146 of Ghana's constitution recently has become political witch hunts. Witches, the clergy is rebutting they cannot find in the political arena in their day and night meditations these days to spiritually arrest, for they can only prescribe praying without ceasing for the current administration to succeed, and by extension all Ghanaians to succeed. A call that finds no shortage of 'Amen' in response from all patriotic and genuine hearted lovers of Ghana.

If a partisan political scripture were to descend from the heavens, solely revealed to the NDC in their joyous moments today, aimed at positively making a difference in the lives of ordinary Ghanaians, as a thank-you to the thumbs that ascended them to the throne, as was the case some years back for the NPP, when they heeded not to the truth but arrogantly disregarded the suffering of the thumbs that elevated them through the ballots to serve.

They instead put their faith in a calculated moulded triangular necklace they probably thought will be heavy enough on the neck of NDC to affect their balance and ultimately break their spine to go into the state of legal paralysis and 'prosecutorial coma' until 2028. At the same time when the looted money would have developed wings to fly into the country riding on the back of metalic elephants in red, blue and white colors, sparing no one with the noise emanating from its trumpet unapologetically.

That scripture from the book of RESET partly taken from their old manifesto fortunately revealed to NDC seemed to have emphasized on a cautionary chapter 2028, backed by three combined powerful verses below that if they failed to heed to, has the tendency to make their popular ORAL health useless.

- Weep not for the exit of Torkornoo, for the law is the law.

- Be not surprised when the OSP fails to print black stars sporadically on Ken Ofori Atta's favorite white clothes and is eventually shown the exit door, for 'bats' have no second lives when already flying in hot soup nor able to sink in the yet-to-be smelling soup for 7-years, ending coincidentally in 2028.

-Expect the EC to suffer the anger of the thumbs they counted in 2024 December, especially now that Torkornoo's yawning seat is to be kept awake by a masculine voice soon, for the gate number 146 is still alive.

Must Ghanaians thank the NDC for being strategic and focussed to dismantle the triangle politically placed around their necks not to perform and expose criminality and criminals without any insulation from the Judiciary?

Or they must pamper the NPP in grieving over their weakened triangular necklace that was pre-placed around the neck of NDC in the event they lost the 2024 elections, and around the necks of Ghanaians in the event they the NPP won or lost in the 2024 elections.

Never is the best option to remove an irritating and burdensome heavy necklace around your neck been to chop off your heard, especially if the reason for which the blacksmith who moulded that necklace was to control your actions, and even your inactions come what may, just like a leash of a dog in action.

You will never see the vivid end of that option. Rather, you expedite the purpose for which that diabolic necklace was placed around your neck, courtesy the blacksmith.

Every part of the body with all due respect when separated from the whole may not instantly halt the functioning of the body except when it is the separation of the head and the neck. Any burden placed on one's neck immediately affects the head and mostly distracts one's bearings.

When you make the best choice of not allowing your head to be chopped off because of a necklace irritating and inflicting pain, you must also dare not negotiate with anyone no matter their stature in society whose aim is to keep that burdensome necklace on your neck for you to be seen falsely smiling with greening painful teeth, NDC must always remember they did not shop for that heavy necklace.

For in the three verses of the scripture revealed to the NDC according to the book of RESET, the heavy triangular political necklace is clearly revealed.

Removing the heavy triangular political necklace must continue within the confines of the law. One part is loosened, so must the other parts be loosened to free the neck of the NDC government, and currently by extension the good people of Ghana's neck. Every public office holder must account for their stewardship to Ghanaians now and in the future.

May I respectfully say to the president, for I know walls have ears, if the triangular necklace is no longer tightening and irritating your neck and the neck of your people, because of one part you have successfully loosened, please remember your legacy is gold-plated, and the blacksmiths who moulded the heavy triangular political necklace want it to be theirs very badly, for you know they love gold!

The weight of the heavy necklace is still burdensome enough on the neck of Ghanaians to distract them, lose their bearings and may weaken your neck to affect your spine before 2028 shattering the celebrated two-third majority seats in Parliament. Your opponents know the presidency is untouchable irrespective of who succeeds you. They will attack brutally from behind, and there must be a good referee who does not tally beyond 100% to issue red cards for brutal attacks.

Citizens will be tired of being referees again and would prefer remaining in the stance as the case must be, for they gave you 4 years to recruit world class referees, and with VAR if needed.

You have the power to remove this heavy necklace from your neck. Those cheering you to do it and quickly far outweighs those dissuading you from distant not to, for most of those dissuading you are constant visitors and bosom friends of the blacksmiths who moulded the burdensome heavy triangular necklace and placed it on your government's neck.

To survive 2028, the NDC must not let the OSP be the lovely 'prosecution fire extinguisher' or insulation for the blacksmiths and friends. NDC must aggressively keep loosening the triangular necklace around their neck to break it completely without regret within the confines of the law, and the beneficiaries will be all Ghanaians.

I rest my PEN.

Mustapha Alhassan

Pennsylvania, USA.