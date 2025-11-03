President Mahama pushes for fresh framework as Sahel States snub Accra Initiative

President John Dramani Mahama has revealed plans to create a new framework to deepen regional collaboration on security, following the decision of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) to stay out of the Accra Initiative.

Speaking at a joint press briefing with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Jubilee House, President Mahama said efforts had been made to bring the AES bloc into the Accra Initiative, but the continued divide between the two groups made a new approach necessary.

“We need continuous dialogue and engagement to be able to resolve some of the mutual challenges that we commonly face. The Accra Initiative was set up as a platform for our joint fight against violent extremism in the West African sub-region,” he stated.

“Unfortunately, currently, the AES states are not participating in the Accra Initiative. And so, what I’ve been engaged with is seeking a new platform that can bring them on board because the fight is not theirs alone. It’s a sub-regional fight because violent extremism is like a cancer; it continues to grow and spread,” President Mahama added.

He disclosed that consultations were already in progress, saying, “I was in Mali a week ago to discuss the issue of a joint platform where we can collaborate to help them, and the international community can assist in the joint fight against violent extremism.”

The Accra Initiative, which is headquartered in Ghana, brings together seven West African countries — Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, Niger, and Togo — to coordinate efforts against terrorism and cross-border threats.

However, the AES, comprising Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, has in recent times prioritised its own alliance, focusing on regional autonomy and reducing dependence on external partners.