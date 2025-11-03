ModernGhana logo
Unemployed Ghanaian Teacher Graduates Threaten Protest Over Recruitment Delay

  Mon, 03 Nov 2025
Graduates from the 2023 Colleges of Education batch in Ghana are threatening to stage a demonstration on November 10 if the government fails to provide a specific timeline for their recruitment into the Ghana Education Service (GES).

These teacher trainees, who have completed their national service and passed the Teacher Licensure Exam, report waiting nearly two years for posting with no definitive response from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Finance, or the GES.

Key Concerns and Ultimatum

Frustration and Deadline: Eshun De-Graft Brown, Vice President of the Concerned Unemployed Teacher Trainees, stated that the group is demanding a clear recruitment timeline. He emphasized that they will organize a protest by November 10 if no update is given before the national budget presentation on November 13.

Financial Hardship: The unemployed trainees highlight that the delay has led to significant financial struggles and risks the expiration of their teaching licenses.

Lack of Communication: Despite submitting multiple petitions and engaging with relevant ministries, the graduates state they have received no clear plan regarding when their employment clearance will be granted. They are urging the government to prioritize their immediate recruitment.

