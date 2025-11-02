Galamsey won’t end until gov’t deals with kingpins — Senyo Hosi

Senyo Hosi, the Convenor of the One Ghana Movement, has called on President John Mahama to identify the major operators behind illegal mining, warning that efforts to curb galamsey will fail without targeting the kingpins.

“I want to commend His Excellency the president for the work they are doing on galamsey, but where are the kingpins? Where are the kingpins, Your Excellency?” Hosi asked on Citi FM’s The Big Issue on Saturday November 1.

He noted that while the president had directed authorities to release small-scale miners, the focus must remain on the major offenders.

“He came and said that the small boys should not be caught, we should release the small boys, but it is the kingpins we should go after and I agree with him,” Hosi stated.

According to Hosi, almost 10 months into the government's anti-galamsey campaign, the absence of action against the kingpins is a major concern.

“If after ten months we are not reminding him of the kingpins, then we have a problem. We need the kingpins. Without dealing with the kingpins, galamsey is not going anywhere,” he added.

