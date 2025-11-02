President Mahama congratulates El-Sisi on opening of Grand Egyptian Museum  

President John Dramani Mahama and world leaders on Saturday night graced the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo.

President Mahama congratulated President El-Sisi and the People of Egypt on the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum outside of Cairo.

The GEM, described as the world’s largest archaeological museum, is packed with some 100,000 artefacts covering some seven millennia of the country’s history from pre-dynastic times to the Greek and Roman eras.

Overlooking the Giza Pyramids, the GEM is the world's largest archaeological museum, celebrating over 5,000 years of Egyptian civilization.

The $1 billion project, two decades in the making, houses thousands of artifacts, including 4,500 treasures from King Tutankhamun's tomb.

President al-Sisi has hailed the museum as a “symbol of Egypt's leadership in global culture.”

GNA