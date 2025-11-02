ModernGhana logo
NPP distances itself from MP's remarks

  Sun, 02 Nov 2025
SUN, 02 NOV 2025

The opposition ew Patriotic Party (NPP) has distanced itself from certain comments reportedly made by Mr. Kwaku Asante Boateng, Member of Parliament for Asante Akim South.

In a press release issued 1st November 2025, by the General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party expressed concern over the remarks and emphasised its commitment to inclusivity, equality, and national unity.

The NPP reiterated that as a party founded on principles of freedom, justice, democracy, and equal opportunity, it remains dedicated to fostering a society where every Ghanaian can participate meaningfully in governance and development regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, or social background.

The party stressed that membership and recognition within the NPP are based on loyalty, commitment, and service to the party's ideals and national interest, not personal attributes or identity.

"We welcome all citizens who subscribe to our core values and principles and are willing to contribute to Ghana's democratic and developmental agenda," the party stated.

The NPP assured the Ghanaian people of its continued commitment to upholding the dignity of every citizen and promoting a political culture of tolerance, respect, and inclusiveness.

The move underscores the NPP's stance on unity and progress in Ghana's political landscape.

