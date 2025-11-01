Assembly threatens action against MPs for failing to attend meetings   

The Presiding Member of the Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira District Assembly, Mr Napoleon Owusu Asante Ajei, has expressed concern over the growing trend of Members of Parliament (MPs) failing to attend district assembly meetings across the country.

Mr Asante Ajei stated that the Assembly would be compelled to invoke the Local Government Act 936, section 234 to take legal and administrative action against any MP who continuously neglect their duties at the local assembly level.

He said the current MP, Mr Lawrence Kwabena Agyinsam, had not attended a single Assembly meeting since assuming office after winning the 2024 parliamentary election.

The Presiding Member noted that the MP was expected to appear before the Assembly to address concerns regarding electricity challenges and the disbursement of the MP's Common Fund, which had allegedly been distributed selectively.

Mr Asante Ajei, who is the Assembly Member for the Twifo Hemang West Electoral Area, cautioned that if the MP failed to attend the next scheduled meeting, the Assembly would invoke the provisions of the Local Government Act to initiate the necessary actions.

He made these remarks during the Fourth ordinary meeting of the Assembly at Hemang.

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Twifo- Hemang-Lower- Denkyira, Mr Patrick Fiable, had refuted claims circulating on social media that he had borrowed funds from the Disability Common Fund.

He clarified that the issue in question was captured in the 2024 Auditor-General's Report, confirmed on April 17, 2025, and that the borrowing occurred under the previous administration for the completion of the Twifo- Hemang District Court and the orientation of Assembly Members.

Mr Fiable disclosed that the Assembly had so far received GH₵5,936,360.09 for both the first and second quarters as its share of the District Assemblies' Common Fund, of which 60 persons with disabilities have received financial support.

He added that the management team was closely monitoring the use of the funds by the beneficiaries.

GNA